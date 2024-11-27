India Women's Leadership Conference 2024: Driving Gender Equality and Systemic Change Across Sectors

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 27: The India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is hosting its inaugural India Women's Leadership Conference (IWLC) 2024, a transformative event that celebrates women's leadership and offers real-world, actionable pathways towards a more inclusive and equitable future. The IWLC 2024, a platform to recognize, empower, and catalyze progress in the social sector, is attended by participants from across the country and brings together thought leaders, policymakers, and changemakers to discuss and implement solutions for gender equity.

This landmark gathering promises a diverse range of activities, including masterclasses, fireside chats, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The discussions are curated to spotlight themes of the struggles and roadblocks that have impacted the path to leadership for women, and how the foundation of a 'sisterhood' has paved the way for women leaders, across different sectors. Other emergent theme include demystifying Feminist Leadership with a focus on intersectionality across diverse sectors, as well as the sensitivities and nuances that are necessary while telling women's stories.

"The India Women's Leadership Conference 2024 is a testament to our commitment to empowering women and driving positive social change. We believe that by recognizing and celebrating women's leadership, we can inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their aspirations with confidence and determination. This conference is a platform to connect, collaborate, and create a more inclusive and equitable future," says Anu Prasad, Founder and CEO, ILSS.

A Celebration of Women Leaders

The event is attended by trailblazers from across industries share their stories and exchange a wide range of learnings. Across multiple sessions, attendees will hear from pioneers such as Deepthi Bopaiah, CEO, GoSports Foundation; Meenu Vadera, Founder, Sakha Consulting Wing; Payal Chawla, Founder, JusContractus; Yamini Atmavilas, Director, Dasra; Devanshi Vaid Co-founder & Director, IDR, and Anuradha Das Mathur, Founding Dean, The Vedica Scholars. While the opening address was given by Archana Ramachandran, COO, ILSS, while the closing address will be given by Swathi Kantamani of Natco Pharma Foundation.

In the opening plenary, titled "Women in Leadership: Lessons in Leadership for Self and Others," veteran journalist and political commentator, Neerja Chowdhary, has taken the audience on a journey through her career and how she has seen silent and assertive leadership shape India's destiny. "Women make fascinating leaders. They are courageous and strong and know how to take everyone around them together towards success. And I have seen this all across the board - from 90-year-old grand mothers in Hyderabad, to Indira Gandhi, our first woman Prime Minister. Women that I have come across have unanimously always wanted to ensure that the next generation of women should be able to stand on their own feet. Just see Mrs Gandhi, she was such a fascinating leader - she had the power of conviction and never backed down in the face of adversity."

"The world is waiting for women to step up and take charge. Leadership is not a noun - it is a verb, and everyone can exercise and action it. The time is time to take ownership of it. We have to question norms as we know it, see how to better the society in our own way, big or small, and ensure that there is equality at home - every step counts. This event is crucial then, to help us all realise that and take it forward," says Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India.

The event also sees The Pitch Fest, hosted by the ILSS Centre of Excellence for Fundraising. It provides an opportunity for nonprofits working on SDG 5: achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls, to present their innovative project ideas to an esteemed jury, comprising Swathi Kantamani, Ziaa Lalkaka of HT Parekh Foundation and Pamela Srivastava of Shiv Nadar Foundation. The winners will receive cash prizes, learning grants, and complimentary passes to the India Fundraising Conference (IFRC) 2025.

To register for the event or to learn more about the ILSS Emergent Women's Leadership Program, visit indialeadersforsocialsector.com

India Leaders for Social Sector (ILSS) is a learning and leadership development organization focussed on building leadership capacity for India's social sector. Through eight key leadership programs across areas of Women's Leadership, Fundraising, People Practices, Board Governance, Digital Transformation and Leadership, ILSS equips emergent leaders with the knowledge, skills and mindset necessary to make meaningful contributions for driving social impact.

The India Women's Leadership Conference 2024 is a transformative event to celebrate feminine leadership, catalyse systemic change, and facilitate the path toward a more equitable and inclusive future. By fostering dialogue, raising awareness, and generating actionable insights, the event seeks to mobilise individuals, organisations, and communities to create a society where every woman can reach her full potential and contribute meaningfully to social progress.

