Individuals Recognized with the Mumbai Heroes Award for their contributions to Society at the Interfaith Harmony Conclave 2025 Organized by Blossom Media

New Delhi [India], February 27: To celebrate interfaith harmony, Blossom Media, in support of Islam Gymkhana, organized the second edition of Interfaith Harmony Conclave as a part of World Interfaith Week, an official United Nations observance. During the conclave, people from Mumbai and surrounding areas were honored with the Mumbai Heroes title for their significant contributions to the betterment of society. Below are the winners of the second edition of the Mumbai Heroes Award 2025.

Dr. Mohammed Ali Patankar, founder of A-to-Z Diagnostic Centre and Ideal Foundation, supports around 5000 students annually to continue their education and is active in various social causes.

Farid Zariwala, founder and owner of the Mumbai-based Noori Group of Companies, won the Dynamic Businessman of the Year award for his significant contributions to real estate, healthcare, education, and social services.

Mehmood Gheewala - Managing Director of M Gheewala Global HR Consultant, is one of the best and most reputed international job consultants. His firm annually assists over 1000s of individual in securing employment opportunities in the overseas market helping them to provide for their families.

Salim Rehmani - The Chairman of Faisal Roofing Solutions (I) Pvt Ltd has had an inspiring journey, starting as a laborer and eventually founding his own company, a leading one in its vertical. He now helps thousands of people acquire technical skills to advance in the roofing industry.

Mahboob Khan, founder of Carter's Blue restaurant, pioneered Lebanese cuisine in India and now has around 10 branches in Mumbai. His contributions to society, particularly in job creation and feeding the hungry, are commendable.

Asrar Esmail Sayed, founder of Taqwa Jewellers, has carved a niche by offering a 100% buy-back guarantee, ensuring customers get value for money. A pioneer in ethical jewellery, he helps customers avoid interest-based transactions.

Mazhar Jaffer Mansuri and Mohsin Jaffer Mansuri, founders of Biryani King 52 and sons of the late Jaffer Bhai Mansuri, continue their father's legacy in both cuisine and social work.

Shahzad Yusuf Abrahani, president of SEWA, an NGO in Mumbai, is making significant contributions to education, healthcare, and anti-drug campaigns.

Omer Farook Tinwala, founder of Khadim Tours & Travels, at 32 years old, is a respected name in Hajj, Umrah, and Ziyarat services. Customers from India and abroad book their packages for Islamic heritage and Ziyarat tours, carving a niche in this category.

Abhishek Kumar Burman, founder of NexGen Inventive Information Technology, offers solutions in ERP, CRM, payroll systems, and EXIM management. His venture inspires young entrepreneurs, helping both individuals and India progress in the IT sector.

Mohammed Rafi Momin, founder of Alpro Equipments and Technologies, has turned his vision and hard work into a distinguished name in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industry. He is actively involved in the welfare for his industry colleagues.

Imran Rahatullah Shaikh, under whose leadership Rahat Travels of India Pvt Ltd has become a leading provider of luxury Hajj and Umrah tours, has expanded the company's presence across India.

Zorar Shaikh, co-founder of Access Partners, a leading manpower services company, helps people secure jobs in the overseas market, matching their qualifications and experience without discrimination.

Faizullah Yusuf Khan, founder and president of Y Khan Foundation, is dedicated to healthcare, education, blood donation, and interfaith harmony. His initiatives positively impact thousands of people every year.

Danish Patel, under his leadership Huma Caterers, has evolved into a major player in catering for corporate events and weddings and was recognized as the best catering service provider of the year for his commitment to society.

Imran Memon founded Hijazi Thobes, a decade-old brand specializing in manufacturing exclusive men's and kid's thobes. It was recognized as a trendsetter in Islamic fashion and clothing; it has helped people provide a new venture for ethical earnings.

Dr. Shareefa Isa Chase, founder of Shareefa's Skin Care, is a highly esteemed dermatologist and cosmetologist who has helped lakhs of patients resolve skin, hair, and nail issues. She is also on the panel of several medical trusts, offering quality treatment at affordable rates.

Sayed Wajid Ali, founder of Uni Foods, provides nutritious and hygienic meals to patients and workers. He is now associated with leading brands, government hospitals, and industrial catering services, delivering quality food to those in need.

Mehdi Hasan Sumar, founder of Unique Arts, which is a full-service advertising agency offering digital and customized solutions for marketing, promotion, and advertising. It was recognized for its contribution to promoting social causes.

Abid Ahmed Kundalam, founder trustee of Global Care Foundation, helps non-habitual undertrials secure bail. Through clinical counselling, the foundation aids them in leading responsible lives and reintegrating into society.

Salim Shaikh, founder and editor-in-chief of Gallinews, started as an experiment and has now become a full-fledged media house, amplifying the voices of the underprivileged and highlighting societal issues to concerned authorities.

Abdur Rehman Khan, founder chairman of Bilal English School, an Islamic scholar, established a result-oriented English medium school with a strong commitment to quality education and character development, laying the foundation for students' overall growth.

Ubed Khan and Sufiyan Ansari, founders of First Help Charitable Trust, are dedicated social activists who provide medical, educational, food, ration kits, and borewell assistance, helping families and communities combat water crises.

Saad Ahmed, director of Saad Services India Pvt Ltd, supports individuals with services in Apostille, Attestation, Translation, Visa assistance, and Embassy services, ensuring smooth, transparent, secure, and affordable solutions for over 200 countries.

Mohammed Abbas Karmali, CEO of H Karmali and Company, leads one of the oldest decor companies, specializing in weddings, corporate events, and sports events, while also supporting NGOs working to uplift the underprivileged in society.

Mohammed Aalam Saiyed, CEO of Parcel Chief (https://www.parcelchief.in/), the brainchild of Aalam Saiyed, has expanded the company's network across India, offering quality services and unmatched customer experiences, always ensuring the best courier prices and exceptional support.

Premal Shah, founder of the Smeransh Foundation, works to rehabilitate differently-abled individuals from underprivileged backgrounds, running special schools for specially-abled children and assisting marginalized elderly and homeless people.

Firoz Khan, MD of Efkay Prime Pvt Ltd, is a successful businessman and avid social activist. Through his NGO, Byculla First, he engages in numerous activities that benefit both people and society.

Fahad Haroon Memon, Managing Director of Cosmos International Human Resource LLP, is dedicated to helping many secure respectable jobs, enabling them to provide for their families and lead decent, respectful lives.

Adv. Amin Haroon Solkar, founder of Solkar & Co., is a distinguished legal professional who strives to deliver justice to the needy and help the poor receive their dues and rights.

Dr. Sayed Shahid Ali, a reputed homeopathy consultant, has used his knowledge and wisdom to help numerous patients overcome chronic and acute illnesses.

Dr. Jamshed Ahmad, Head of the Arabic Department at Mumbai University, was recognized for his exceptional contributions to academic development and the growth of the department and its students.

Jaffer Shaik and Ghazala Shaikh, founders of A.M Consulting, are reputed names in the field of finance consulting, helping corporates streamline and improve accounting processes while providing a single-window platform for all concerns and requirements.

