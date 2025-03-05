Indo-French Chamber's HR Conclave 5.0 recognises French companies' HR Business Potential & workforce led business growth

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 5: The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce (IFCCI) organised the Fifth Edition of its flagship event, the HR Conclave and Awards 5.0 in New Delhi, bringing together CEOs, CHROs, & Global Thought Leaders from the Indo-French Business Community organized under the aegis of the IFCCI HR Committee which comprises of CHROs and HR Heads from over 100+ French & Indian Companies. Several leading French & Indian business groups like Accor, Airbus, Air Liquide, Amadeus, BNP Paribas, Capgemini, L'Oreal, Michelin, Naval Group, Pluxee, Total Energies, SBS, Sonepar, Trilegal are some of the active members of the IFCCI HR Committee.

Sharing his views on this occasion, Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India said, "The IFCCI HR Conclave & Awards celebrates the dynamic human and economic ties between France and India. HR leaders play a pivotal role in shaping the future talent ecosystem, and we must recognize the immense opportunities for Indian alumni of French institutions. 2025 should mark the beginning of a new era - one where the French industry in India takes the lead in showcasing how France is contributing to hiring talent in India. These alumni are the finest ambassadors of French academic excellence, and their success strengthens our shared future."

A key moment at the IFCCI HR Conclave & Awards 2025 was upGrad Enterprise's exclusive launch of The Workplace Wishlist 2025 - a snapshot report uncovering the skilling priorities and preferences of the Indian workforce. The launch featured a masterclass by Ms. Shirin Rai Gupta (Director - Marketing, upGrad Enterprise) and a thought-provoking fireside chat with Mr. Suraj Chhetri (VP & Head of HR, Airbus India) and Ms. Natasha Singh (Director HR India, SBS). The report revealed compelling insights, including the growing demand for AI skills, the retention impact of employer-led skilling, and the critical yet overlooked role of soft skills - what Suraj aptly termed as "power skills." The discussion reinforced a clear takeaway: investing in learning is no longer optional, but essential for workforce and business growth.

Emphasizing the critical role of HR leaders in steering businesses through uncertain times, Mr. Suraj Chettri, Chairperson of the IFCCI HR Committee and VP, Head of HR - Airbus India & South Asia, stated, "The IFCCI HR Conclave was curated to bring together Global Thought Leaders, CEOs, CHROs, and Industry Experts from the Indo-French network to explore how businesses can embrace change, unlock hidden potential, and drive growth through human capital. The future is arriving faster than we anticipate, and only those who adapt, collaborate, and innovate will thrive. True leadership lies in nurturing talent, fostering partnerships, and building a resilient ecosystem for long-term success."

The Conclave served as a platform to discuss the core theme of the Conclave, Unlocking Business Potential for an Uncertain Tomorrow. The concept of HR 5.0 signifies a transformative shift where HR has evolved into a strategic partner to leverage advanced technologies, champion diversity, equity, and inclusion, and foster intentional collaboration across every level of the organization. It is about unlocking human and organizational potential in an age where agility, empathy, and purpose are the cornerstones of success.

The IFCCI HR Conclave 5.0 explored the paradigm shift by bringing together thought leaders, business visionaries, and HR experts to discuss how organizations can: Redefine leadership to navigate complexity with confidence; Continue aligning people strategies with business objectives to build future-ready organizations; Harness technology while centering on human-centric values; Embrace collaboration and inclusivity to drive meaningful, lasting impact.

Winners: IFCCI HR Conclave and Awards 5.0

HR Best Practices (Large Enterprise segment) - Airbus India

HR Best Practices (SME) - Systra India

Employee Wellness and Wellbeing Initiatives (Large Enterprise segment) - Capgemini India

Employee Wellness and Wellbeing Initiatives (SME) - SBS

Innovative Upskilling Initiatives of the Year Award - Saint Gobain India

Innovative Upskilling Initiatives of the Year (Large Enterprise segment) - Amadeus

DEIB Force Multiplier Award (SME) - Pluxee India

DEIB Force Multiplier Award (Large Enterprise segment) - Schneider Electric India

Planet-Impact HR Leadership Award - Accor India (AAPC India Hotel Management Private Limited)

Visionary CHRO Award - Vandana Tilwani, CHRO, Havas India & Chief Diversity Officer APAC, Havas

Jury Special Award - Khaitan and Co.

Established in 1977, the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry is the most active bilateral chambers in India. The Chamber has six offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. IFCCI represents a dynamic business platform of over 750 member companies and 17 Sector Committees offering an extensive range of business services and giving access to people and information.

For more information, please visit www.ifcci.org.in.

