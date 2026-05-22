Indo SMC Limited Reports Strong FY26 Performance Driven by Capacity Expansion and Robust Demand

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22: Indo SMC Limited, a leading manufacturer of SMC, FRP, and CT PT products, announced its audited financial results for the half-year and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Key Financial Highlights - FY26

- Total Income stood at ₹31,049.53 Lakhs in FY26 as compared to ₹13,877.92 Lakhs in FY25, registering a growth of 123.73%.

- EBITDA increased to ₹4,764.65 Lakhs in FY26 from ₹2,349.19 Lakhs in FY25, reflecting a growth of 102.82%.

- Net Profit rose to ₹3,238.30 Lakhs in FY26 from ₹1,683.26 Lakhs in FY25, marking a growth of 92.38%.

- EPS improved to ₹18.09 in FY26 from ₹10.48 in FY25, recording a growth of 72.61%.

H2 FY26 Highlights

- Total Income for H2 FY26 stood at ₹19,787.64 Lakhs compared to ₹6,899.93 Lakhs in H2 FY25, reflecting a growth of 186.78%.

- EBITDA increased to ₹2,985.12 Lakhs in H2 FY26 from ₹779.48 Lakhs in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 282.96%.

- EBITDA Margin stood at 15.09% in H2 FY26 as against 11.30% in H2 FY25, improving by 379 Bps.

- Net Profit rose to ₹2,092.79 Lakhs in H2 FY26 from ₹470.63 Lakhs in H2 FY25, marking a growth of 344.68%.

- Net Profit Margin (NPM) stood at 10.58% in H2 FY26 compared to 6.82% in H2 FY25, improving by 376 Bps.

- EPS increased to ₹10.94 in H2 FY26 from ₹2.82 in H2 FY25, registering a growth of 287.94%.

Segment Highlights - FY26

- SMC Products revenue stood at ₹64.0 Cr with segment profit of ₹16.1 Cr

- FRP Products revenue stood at ₹23.7 Cr with segment profit of ₹3.0 Cr

- CT PT Products revenue stood at ₹222.0 Cr with segment profit of ₹27.0 Cr

Other Key Highlights:

- FY26 EBITDA Margin stood at 15.35% & Net Profit Margin stood at 10.43%

- FY26 Revenue more than doubled to ₹309.7 Cr supported by strong demand across SMC, FRP, and CT PT product segments

- Net Profit increased 92% YoY to ₹32.4 Cr, reflecting improved scale, product mix, and operational execution

- CT PT Products segment emerged as the largest contributor with FY26 revenue of ₹222.0 Cr

- The company reported healthy cash and cash equivalents of ₹53.6 Cr as on March 31, 2026

- Capacity additions and ongoing investments in plant & machinery are expected to support future growth momentum

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Neel Shah, Managing Director & CFO, Indo SMC Limited, stated:

"Our FY26 performance reflects the successful execution of our expansion strategy and the strong demand environment across our key product categories. The significant growth in CT PT products along with steady performance from SMC and FRP segments, has enabled us to deliver robust revenue and profitability growth during the year.

We continue to focus on strengthening manufacturing capabilities, improving operational efficiencies and enhancing customer relationships across industries. The successful deployment of IPO proceeds and investments towards capacity expansion positions us well to capture future growth opportunities. With increasing demand from industrial and infrastructure-related sectors, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum while continuing to create long-term value for all stakeholders."

About Indo SMC Limited

Indo SMC Limited is engaged in the manufacturing of Sheet Moulding Compound (SMC) products, Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) products, and electrical components catering to power distribution, infrastructure, industrial, and renewable energy sectors.

The Company operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India, supported by in-house R & D and testing capabilities. Indo SMC is an approved vendor with various State Electricity Boards, DISCOMs, and government utilities, with a strong pan-India presence.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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