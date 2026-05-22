Bitcoin Pizza Day: From 2 pizzas worth 10k BTC to trillion-dollar ecosystem

Bitcoin Pizza Day, celebrated globally on May 22 every year, marks one of the most symbolic moments in the history of digital assets. It commemorates the first real-world Bitcoin transaction, when programmer Laszlo Hanyecz paid 10,000 BTC for two pizzas on May 22, 2010.

At the time, Bitcoin was still an experimental concept with little to no established market value. The transaction, however, demonstrated for the first time that a decentralised digital currency could be used to transfer value and purchase real-world goods without banks or intermediaries.

The origins of Bitcoin trace back to 2008, when a person or group using the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto published the white paper titled Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System on October 31, 2008. The Bitcoin network subsequently went live on January 3, 2009, with the mining of the genesis block, the first block on the Bitcoin blockchain.

Early development milestones included the first Bitcoin transaction on January 12, 2009, between Satoshi Nakamoto and developer Hal Finney, validating the functioning of the network in its initial phase.

From novelty transaction to financial milestone

Over time, the 2010 pizza purchase evolved into a cultural and financial reference point for the crypto ecosystem. What began as a novelty transaction is now widely regarded as a landmark moment in the evolution of digital money.

Bitcoin Pizza Day, said Sumit Gupta, co-founder of CoinDCX, is far more than a historical novelty; it represents the exact inflection point where digital currency transitioned from abstract theory to real-world economic utility.

“What seemed like a routine transaction in 2010, exchanging 10,000 bitcoins for two pizzas, served as the critical first proof of concept for a decentralised medium of exchange. It laid the foundational infrastructure for what has rapidly evolved into a multi-trillion-dollar digital asset economy,” said Gupta.

According to him, Bitcoin has matured from an experimental internet currency into a globally recognised asset class and macro-hedging tool.

“Today, the narrative has shifted from scepticism to institutional imperative. With global banks, enterprise corporations, and sovereign governments actively participating in the ecosystem, Bitcoin is driving the vanguard of financial innovation,” said Gupta.

READ | AI-hacking threat pushes $130 billion crypto sector to the brink From that point onward, Bitcoin gradually transitioned from a niche cryptographic experiment into a global macro asset. Today, the broader digital asset ecosystem includes institutional Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stablecoin-based payment rails, tokenised real-world assets, cross-border settlement systems, and blockchain-based financial infrastructure.

Institutional participation gathers pace

Analysts said Bitcoin Pizza Day reflects the rapid evolution and growing maturity of the crypto ecosystem, both in India and globally. “Bitcoin Pizza Day serves as a powerful reminder of how innovation, long-term conviction, and community-driven adoption can shape the future of finance,” said Raj Karkara, COO of ZebPay. He noted that what began in 2010 with the purchase of two pizzas for 10,000 BTC has since become a defining moment in financial history, with Bitcoin increasingly being recognised as a strategic digital asset within modern investment portfolios.

Bitcoin’s continued adoption underscores the growing role of decentralised technologies and digital assets in the evolving global financial system. As investors seek greater diversification and exposure to alternative assets, Bitcoin, Karkara believes, is steadily emerging as a meaningful component of long-term portfolio strategies.

“We believe this day stands as a testament to how a simple transaction sparked a global movement that continues to redefine perceptions of money, ownership, and financial participation,” said Karkara.

Market value reflects Bitcoin’s rise

Bitcoin’s rise has also been reflected in its market valuation over the years. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $126,198 in October 2025, when its market capitalisation had surged to around $2.5 trillion.

At last check the digital asset was trading nearly 39 per cent below that peak, at around $77,440, with a market capitalisation of nearly $1.55 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap data.