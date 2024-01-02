Indore to Host Second Indore International Grand master Chess Tournament

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 2: The second edition of the Indore International Grandmaster Chess Tournament, the largest chess tournament in Central India, is set to take place in Indore. Over 800 players from 20 countries will participate in this tournament, which will run for 8 days. The competition boasts prizes worth 3.5 million rupees.

The chess event is organized by the IPS Academy, Malwa Chess Association, and All Indore Chess Association. The organizing committee, headed by Achal Chaudhary, Akshat Khamparia, Secretary and International Master), Sunil Somani and Anil Fatehchandani, Director of the Competition, announced that the mega chess event will be held from January 9th to January 16th under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh Chess ad Hock Committee. The tournament will take place at the IPS Academy premises in Rajendra Nagar.

A total prize of 2.1 million rupees is allocated for the Masters category, while 1.4 million rupees will be distributed in the Challengers category. Players from 20 countries, including India, the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, South Korea, France, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, are participating in the tournament. Grandmaster Praveen Thipsay will be present in Indore for commentary during the event.

Akshat Khamparia highlighted that the competition will utilize digital boards, allowing chess enthusiasts worldwide to witness live moves during the tournament. The live broadcast of the competition will be available on various online platforms, enabling global viewers to follow the games. The event is supported by Indore Collector Ilaiyaraaja T, Police Commissioner Makarand Deuskar, Muktesh Singh, IPS Rishabh Gupta, and Siddharth Jain.

