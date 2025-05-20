inDrive Empowers Riders with Fare Negotiation, Safety, and Fairness -- Redefining Urban Mobility

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 20: inDrive, the global mobility and urban services platform, is transforming the ride-hailing industry with a bold approach centered on choice, transparency, and fairness for all. With its one-of-a-kind in-app bargaining feature, inDrive puts pricing power directly in the hands of passengers and drivers -- a transparent, people-first alternative to fixed-fare models. inDrive, the pioneers of bargaining feature, is the only app in India which promotes a 2-way bargaining mechanism where both passenger & driver use the platform to bargain with each other to set the price of a ride.

Negotiate Your Fare, Right in the App

At inDrive, there are no fixed tariffs. Instead, passengers can propose their own fare directly through the app, initiating a real-time negotiation with nearby drivers. Drivers can accept the offer, make a counteroffer, or decline. This in-app bargaining feature empowers both parties to reach a mutually agreed-upon price -- offering flexibility and fairness rarely seen in traditional ride-hailing platforms.

A Transparent and Fair Approach to Mobility

By replacing surge pricing and opaque algorithms with an open negotiation model, inDrive champions a more transparent and equitable experience. Users are no longer at the mercy of automated pricing systems. Instead, they engage in a model rooted in choice, consent, and control -- where every ride is a fair deal.

Peer-to-Peer, People-Centered

inDrive's peer-to-peer structure gives riders the option to select drivers based on factors such as fare, arrival time, vehicle type, and user ratings. Drivers, in turn, choose which ride requests they accept. This mutual flexibility helps foster trust, accountability, and a stronger connection between users.

"inDrive is more than just a ride-hailing app -- it's a movement toward fairer urban mobility," said Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager at inDrive India. "By allowing passengers and drivers to negotiate fares directly in the app, we're creating a space where people are treated with trust and respect. We believe that transparency and choice should be the foundation of every ride."

Safety Built Into Every Ride

The platform prioritizes safety with a suite of in-app features, including real-time GPS tracking, ride detail sharing, a driver/passenger rating system, and round-the-clock customer support. These tools ensure that freedom doesn't come at the cost of security.

Driven by a Supermission: Challenging Injustice

At its core, inDrive operates with a 'supermission' to challenge injustice -- in pricing, access, and economic opportunity. By giving people more control over their ride experience, inDrive is actively pushing back against systemic unfairness in the urban mobility space.

Global Reach, Local Impact

Available in over 888 cities across 48 countries, inDrive is one of the world's fastest-growing ride-hailing services. As it continues to expand, inDrive invites riders and drivers alike to join a platform that values fairness, freedom, and negotiation over automation and opacity.

'Like to bargain? You'll love riding with inDrive.'

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 280 million times, and has been the second most downloaded mobility app for the third consecutive year. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M & A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)