Indrones Elevates Geospatial Innovation: Eigenspace Suite Now Featured in Bentley's Prestigious Ecosystem Catalog

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Indrones Solutions Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in drone-powered geospatial intelligence, today announced that its proprietary Eigenspace Suite has been officially integrated into Bentley Systems' global Ecosystem Catalog. This milestone marks a definitive moment for the Indian deep-technology sector, validating Indrones' position at the forefront of digital twin technology and showcasing India's emergence as a global leader in high-value drone data solutions.

Bentley Systems, the global authority in infrastructure engineering software serving users in 190+ countries, curates its Ecosystem Catalog to feature only the most robust solutions that enhance its iTwin Platform. The inclusion of Eigenspace Suite follows a rigorous validation process, confirming its capability to deliver unparalleled drone data processing--including photogrammetry, orthomosaic generation, 3D point clouds, and AI-enhanced analytics--seamlessly within the Bentley environment.

Bridging the Gap: From Aerial Data to Engineering Insights

The integration empowers Bentley users to ingest high-resolution aerial datasets directly into digital twins, slashing data processing times by up to 70% while significantly boosting project precision. By bridging the gap between raw drone imagery and actionable engineering models, Eigenspace enables enterprises to accelerate workflows in high-stakes sectors such as construction megaprojects, urban smart city initiatives, renewable energy, and geospatial surveying.

"Being recognized by Bentley is a testament to Indrones' decade-long commitment to pushing the boundaries of drone technology," said Pravin Prajapati, CEO, Indrones Solutions. "Eigenspace Suite bridges the gap between raw aerial data and actionable infrastructure intelligence, helping enterprises and governments build smarter, more sustainable futures. This partnership amplifies our mission to democratize geospatial excellence."

Enterprise-Grade Intelligence with Sovereign Security

At its core, Eigenspace Suite is designed for the "Drones-to-Intelligence" pipeline. Its modular architecture offers:

- Real-time Intelligence: AI-driven analytics for superior situational awareness.

- Automated Workflows: Seamless data fusion(RGB, Multispectral, Thermal, Lidar, etc.) and real-time quality checks.

- Data Sovereignty: Full 100% MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) compliance, ensuring that critical infrastructure data remains secure and sovereign--a vital feature for government and defense applications.

This partnership highlights the strategic convergence of Indrones' "dual-use" technology heritage. The same robust systems trusted for national security and defense are now optimizing vast solar farms and monitoring bridge integrity, reducing fieldwork risks and operational costs.

About Indrones Solutions Pvt Ltd

Indrones is India's leading provider of drone technology and geospatial solutions backed by MapmyIndia, specializing in enterprise-grade systems for surveying, mapping, and analytics. With over 5.4 lakh+ km of live drone coverage and 300+ proven deployments across India and international markets, Indrones continues to set the industry standard. Its flagship Sigma 25G drone recently received DGCA Type Certification, further solidifying the company's status as a trusted partner for top infrastructure players.

Media Contact:

Soham Tare

Senior Manager, Marketing

Indrones Solutions

Email: soham.tare@indrones.com

Phone: +91-9594 160 160

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)