Inflow Technologies Announces Strategic Partnership with Siemon to Elevate IT Infrastructure Solutions in India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 31: Inflow Technologies, a distinguished player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services industry, proudly announces its collaboration with Siemon, a global leader in the manufacture and innovation of top-tier IT infrastructure solutions.

Established in 1903, Siemon has consistently set industry standards for high-quality, high-performance solutions catering to Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. The company's comprehensive suite includes copper (unshielded and shielded twisted-pair) and fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, power distribution solutions, and next-generation automated infrastructure management.

Inflow Technologies, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Bangalore, has emerged as a niche player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services sector. Specializing in Value Added Distribution in Cyber Security, Networking, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, and Electronic Security products, Inflow Technologies has expanded its footprint across 19 locations in South Asia.

This strategic partnership brings together the extensive expertise and global reach of Siemon with Inflow Technologies' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. As the exclusive distributor for Siemon in India, Inflow Technologies aims to elevate the landscape of IT infrastructure by providing seamless access to Siemon's state-of-the-art products.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Siemon, a true industry pioneer with a legacy dating back to 1903. This partnership aligns perfectly with Inflow Technologies vision to offer our customers unparalleled solutions and services in IT infrastructure," said Rajesh Kumar Sr. Vice President at Inflow Technologies.

Siemon's global partnership capabilities set it apart as one of only three network cabling infrastructure companies worldwide, making this collaboration a significant milestone for Inflow Technologies. The partnership not only enhances the product portfolio of Inflow Technologies but also strengthens its position as a key player in the IT distribution landscape.

"With Inflow Technologies as our trusted distributor in India, we are confident in expanding our reach and providing cutting-edge IT infrastructure solutions to a broader audience. Together, we aim to empower businesses with the latest innovations in networking, data centers, and intelligent building solutions," commented Rajiv Ranjan, Regional Sales Director at Siemon.

This partnership signifies a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Inflow Technologies and Siemon look forward to a mutually beneficial collaboration that will set new benchmarks in the IT infrastructure space in India.

About Inflow Technologies

Inflow Technologies, established in 2005 and headquartered in Bangalore, is a leading player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services industry. Specializing in Value Added Distribution, Inflow Technologies provides a comprehensive range of solutions in Cyber Security, Networking, Unified Communications and Collaboration, AIDC, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, and Electronic Security products. With a presence in 19 locations across South Asia, Inflow Technologies is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and services.

https://inflowtechnologies.com/

About Siemon

Siemon, founded in 1903, is a global leader in the manufacture and innovation of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions. Specializing in Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings, Siemon offers a comprehensive suite of copper and fiber cabling systems, cabinets, racks, cable management, power distribution solutions, and automated infrastructure management. With a legacy of over a century, Siemon is one of only three network-cabling infrastructure companies worldwide with true global partnership capabilities. With over 400 active patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R & D and the development of industry standards, underlining the company's long-term commitment to its customers and the industry.

https://www.siemon.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2330840/Rajesh_Kumar_Image.jpg

