Innoterra Appoints Aman Kumar as Group Chief Financial Officer

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Innoterra is pleased to announce the promotion of Aman Kumar to the Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Aman joined Innoterra in January 2024 as the Deputy Chief Financial Officer. A distinguished Chartered Accountant and Chartered Financial Analyst, he brings over 19 years of experience in working with businesses in varied domains, driving financial stability collaboratively with finance, operations, and strategy teams.

"We are very proud to elevate Aman to the position of Group CFO," said Pascal Foehn, CEO of Innoterra. "We sincerely appreciate his diverse experience across start-ups such as ePaylater, and Workex besides established businesses in the Tata Group. His experience, strong integrity, and rigour are well aligned to support our commitment to growth as well governance."

"I am honoured to be a part of Innoterra's growth journey and look forward to continued collaboration with our excellent team to achieve our goals," stated Aman.

In his new role as Group Chief Financial Officer, Aman will significantly impact Innoterra by providing strategic financial leadership and enhance operational efficiency. He will drive growth initiatives, manage risks, and strengthen financial acumen, playing a crucial role in navigating the unique opportunities of the agri-food industry and positioning Innoterra for long-term success.

Innoterra is confident that Aman's leadership will propel Innoterra to new heights, driving the mission forward and achieving significant milestones in the agri-food sector.

