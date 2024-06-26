INT TechShu Wins Gold at CMO CHARCHA Kolkata Summit and Awards 2024 for E-Commerce Marketing Excellence

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26: INT TechShu, a leading digital marketing agency, has achieved a significant milestone by winning the gold award in the E-commerce Marketing Achievement Award category at the prestigious CMO CHARCHA Kolkata Summit & Awards 2024. This recognition honors TechShu's exceptional work with the renowned brand LuvLap under the campaign initiative "Happy Babies, Happier Moms".

The award evaluation highlighted TechShu's innovative approach to generating organic reviews. By collaborating with mothers and hosting contests and giveaways, the agency successfully motivated participation and enhanced brand visibility on LuvLap's official social handles. The campaign's success was also judged on its strategic sales tactics, customer engagement, and effective execution of aggressive marketplace ad planning, all of which significantly boosted sales conversions. "INT TechShu has the right blend of experienced strategists and a digital marketers team that managed Luvlap e-commerce website marketing. Thanks to their sincere effort, Luvlap achieved 130 per cent Y2Y growth and generated lots of awareness in the baby care segment. I congratulate the entire team TechShu for this tremendous success," said Anirban Maitra, Marketing Lead - UCL.

TechShu transcends the role of a typical digital marketing agency, positioning itself as a true architect of success stories. With a foundation in strategic thinking and bespoke business strategies, they guarantee maximum impact while respecting project budgets. The agency's core values revolve around the principle of genuine partnership, firmly believing that their client's success is synonymous with their own. This collaborative spirit is embedded throughout TechShu's organizational structure, fostering a deep understanding of clients' unique needs. Data-driven decisions, transparency, and a relentless focus on innovation are the cornerstones of TechShu's approach.

"LuvLap is a fantastic team to work with, and we are thrilled that our collaboration through the 'Happy Babies, Happier Moms' campaign has produced such remarkable ROI for them, contributing to their 130 per cent year-on-year growth. This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients," says Sanjeeb Kr. Panda, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, at INT TechShu. He further adds, "At INT TechShu, we redefine the landscape of digital marketing, offering a comprehensive 360° performance approach focused on delivering tangible ROI for our clients. With a firm belief in putting Our Skin In The Game we stand as pioneers in the industry, driving results through innovation, transparency, and unwavering dedication."

