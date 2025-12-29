Intel is Coming Together with iDream Education to Power "PadhAI Ka Future" Initiative

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], December 29: Intel is coming together with iDream Education to advance the "PadhAI Ka Future" initiative, a national effort aimed at ensuring that student laptops across India become safe, protected, and purpose-built learning devices.

With device ownership among school-going children rising rapidly, parents increasingly focus on hardware specifications such as processor, RAM, storage while often overlooking a critical reality: a laptop is an open gateway to the entire internet, and without safeguards, children face unfiltered access to age-inappropriate content, online risks, and digital distractions.

The collaboration rests on a simple but powerful principle:

"A laptop becomes a true learning device only when it comes with trusted educational resources."

Through "PadhAI Ka Future," Intel and iDream Education aim to:

* Reduce risks arising from unguarded internet access, social media, and digital distractions

* Provide seamless access to bilingual, curriculum-aligned digital content all in one place

* Empower parents through integrated digital safety and parental controls

As an official learning partner to Intel, iDream Education brings its iPrep Learning App to the initiative, equipping Intel-powered student laptops with certified educational content across classes and subjects, including NCERT-aligned videos, practice, quizzes, and assessments. With iPrep, students can start learning instantly - no time wasted searching for the right content. The app's safe, structured, and age-appropriate digital environment ensures protection from unwanted content and distractions. This integration makes every Intel-powered laptop learning-ready from the moment it is unboxed, enabling a secure and enriching digital experience for children.

This is a timely response to digital exposure challenges

In today's world of 24x7 connectivity, online videos, social media, and AI tools, children can be unintentionally exposed to harmful content and unmoderated digital spaces. This association signals a sector-wide shift: from simply providing devices to ensuring safe, meaningful, and guided digital learning environments for young learners.

About "PadhAI Ka Future" Campaign:

The "PadhAI Ka Future" campaign is a national initiative by Intel aimed at reshaping how digital devices are perceived and used in education. At a time when children's exposure to the internet, social media, and AI tools is rapidly increasing, the campaign underscores the urgent need to make learning both purpose-driven and safe.

The initiative advocates that Intel-powered laptops, when thoughtfully bundled with curated educational content and strong parental controls, evolve from generic devices into trusted learning companions for students - at home and in school. By ensuring access to certified learning resources while minimising risks associated with unregulated digital exposure, the campaign addresses growing concerns around screen misuse and online safety.

As an official Intel learning partner, iDream Education contributes to this vision through its iPrep learning platform - a bilingual, offline-first, NCERT-aligned digital solution designed to support equitable and effective learning outcomes.

About iDream Education:

iDream Education works with a vision to facilitate universal access to learning and growth. Our solutions are designed to break the learning barriers and empower students to Learn Unlimited.

https://www.idreameducation.org/

To achieve this, it partners with System Integrators, Government, CSR, NGOs, Hardware and other ecosystem partners working with schools and students to deliver its digital content and learning platform through Smart Classrooms, ICT Labs, Tablets, Notebooks, Laptops, Chromebooks, Digital Library and Mobile Devices.

