Intellipaat & iHub IIT Roorkee Empower Thousands of UI/UX Learners with Industry-Recognised Certification

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 28: In a major milestone for design education in India, iHub DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee, in collaboration with Intellipaat, has opened admissions for the next cohort of its UI/UX Design Course -- a program that has already empowered over 1,000+ learners with cutting-edge skills and career-defining outcomes.

This 4.5-month, instructor-led program combines academic excellence from iHub, IIT Roorkee, with practical, industry-focused learning from top UI/UX professionals. With 38+ live sessions, 100+ hours of applied training, and 20+ real-world projects, the program helps learners master core skills in user research, interaction design, usability testing, visual design, and Figma-based prototyping.

By the end of the cohort, learners will be working on real-world prototypes to build a strong, industry-ready design portfolio.

Graduates receive a prestigious joint certification from iHub, IIT Roorkee, and Intellipaat, significantly enhancing their professional credibility.

Designed for Transformation

Whether a fresher, a freelancer, or a working professional seeking a career pivot, this program has achieved measurable results:

* Learners have achieved up to 100% salary hikes, including transitions from Rs10 LPA to Rs20 LPA.

* Freelancers have secured full-time roles after successful project engagements.

* Fresh graduates have entered the design industry as Product Designers, UX Analysts, and Consultants.

Even those from non-design backgrounds -- including a learner with 12 years in mechanical engineering -- have successfully transitioned into UX roles, supported by Intellipaat's career services and one-on-one mentorship.

"UI/UX is now core to digital product success," says Diwakar Chittora, Founder & CEO, Intellipaat.

"Through this partnership with iHub DivyaSampark at IIT Roorkee, we're helping shape a new generation of creative professionals who blend design thinking with technical skills to solve real-world problems."

What Learners Gain:

* Mentorship from industry veterans

* Structured portfolio-building projects

* Career coaching, interview prep, and placement assistance

* Hands-on experience with tools like Figma

* Certification backed by iHub, IIT Roorkee

* 2 Days of Campus Immersion at IIT Roorkee

Enrollments Now Open

Only a few seats left for the upcoming batch -- learners can apply now and accelerate a career in UI/UX design.

Media Contact

Deepak | deepak@intellipaat.com

About Intellipaat

Intellipaat is a global edtech leader with a learner base spanning 150+ countries. The company offers high-impact certification and degree programs in partnership with premier academic institutions, focused on equipping learners with job-ready skills for the digital economy.

About iHub DivyaSampark, IIT Roorkee

iHub DivyaSampark is a Technology Innovation Hub at IIT Roorkee, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. It drives interdisciplinary research and innovation in Cyber-Physical Systems, with applications in Smart Cities, Healthcare 4.0, Industry 4.0, and Defence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)