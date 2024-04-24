Intelliswift Expands India Presence with New Office in Bangalore to Meet Rapid Growth Plans

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 24: Intelliswift Software, a renowned digital transformation and technology solutions company, announced the expansion of its operations with a new office space in Bengaluru, India. This move perfectly aligns with the company's growth aspirations in the coming years.

As the organization steers towards strengthening its market position as a global leader in technology solutions and services, the spacious new office will play a crucial role in its aggressive growth plans and in fulfilling rising customer demand. With the rich talent pool of highly skilled technology workforce that Bangalore offers, the new workspace aligns with Intelliswift's newly appointed CEO Surej KP's vision of fostering innovation and scaling up the company's operations with plans to double the headcount in the next couple of years.

The new office space located in the vibrant Koramangala area boasts state-of-the-art facilities, which will enable Intelliswift, which currently has over 300 clients in North America, to serve its rapidly increasing customer base better. With this move, the organization also aims to enhance its operational efficiency as the office is designed to foster seamless collaboration between on-site and remote employees.

"Moving to our new office space in Bengaluru signifies a pivotal moment for Intelliswift," remarked Surej KP. "We are committed to enabling our clients to accelerate their business and drive success. A larger presence in Bengaluru will help us realize this by providing unparalleled services to our existing and prospective Fortune 100 and SMB customers across industry verticals."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)