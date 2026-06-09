Interior My Room by Rawat Marks Growth Milestone with New Kharadi Studio

NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9: Interior My Room by Rawat, a customised furniture and interior solutions company driven by cutting-edge technology and precision craftsmanship, has announced the launch of its third studio in Kharadi, Pune. Having delivered over 10,000 customised modular kitchens and more than 1 crore sq. ft. of crafted furniture, the brand continues to champion personalised living spaces designed around the lifestyles, aspirations, and preferences of its customers.

Founded in 2020, Interior My Room by Rawat has rapidly established itself as a trusted name in India's interior design and furniture solutions industry. At the heart of its operations is a 1 lakh sq. ft. manufacturing facility located on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway, equipped with advanced German and Italian machinery from globally renowned brands including Burkle, Biesse, Felder, Holzher, and Homag. With the capability to process over 10,000 sq. ft. of panels daily, the company operates through a robust hub-and-spoke model, efficiently serving both B2B and B2C customers.

The newly launched Kharadi studio joins the company's existing factory-cum-showroom on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway and its studio in Bavdhan, further strengthening its presence across Pune. Designed as immersive experience centres, the studios showcase the company's expertise in customised interiors, modular kitchens, wardrobes, and bespoke furniture collections across a range of finishes, styles, and design concepts.

Led by founders Amey Achuthan, Jayashree Rawat Amey, Mukta Sarkar, and Tejashree Rawat, Interior My Room has steadily built a distinctive identity in Pune and Maharashtra through a design philosophy centred on innovation, precision, quality, and trust.

Commenting on the launch, Mukta Sarkar, Director, Interior My Room, said, "At Interior My Room, we believe every home should be a reflection of the people who live in it. Our approach combines refined aesthetics with intuitive functionality to create spaces that are both beautiful and deeply personal. The launch of our Kharadi studio is an extension of this vision, enabling us to engage more closely with customers and deliver customised solutions that truly resonate with their lifestyles and aspirations."

Interior My Room was among the early adopters of customised modular furniture technology in India. Over the years, the company has partnered with leading real estate developers including Godrej Properties, Amanora Park Town, and Solitaire; educational institutions such as Symbiosis International University and FLAME University; and brands including Bajaj and Force Motors, while also collaborating with prominent architects and design firms to deliver high-quality interior and furniture solutions.

About Interior My Room

Interior My Room was incorporated in 2020, and the company has emerged as a rising leader in Pune's interior design space since 2021. Rooted in the Rawat family's long-standing furniture legacy, the brand has transformed countless homes with designs that balance modern elegance and functional precision. From custom-crafted furniture to complete interior solutions, Interior My Room continues to uphold a tradition where innovation meets integrity, combining decades of expertise with a fresh and contemporary design outlook.

For more information, please visit - interiormyroom.com

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