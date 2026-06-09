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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,680; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,680; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,040

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,830 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,51,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,39,040. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,53,480 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,830.
  
 

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,39,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,40,690 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,39,190. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900.   
 
US gold prices steadied on Tuesday as traders assessed a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran and also ​watched out for signs of progress in the ​broader West Asia conflict, with concerns over inflation and interest rate ‌hikes in focus.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $4,332.50 per ounce, as of 0222 GMT. In the previous session, bullion touched its lowest point in more than two months.
 
US gold futures for August delivery were down 0.1 per cent at $4,357.10.
Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $67.71 per ounce, platinum lost 0.2 per cent ‌to $1,751.39, while palladium ​rose 0.8 per cent to $1,213.89.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 8:39 AM IST

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