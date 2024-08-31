International Curriculum Association (ICA) Launches in India with India Market Entry (IME) Partnership

PNN New Delhi [India] August 31: India Market Entry (IME) is excited to announce the official launch of the International Curriculum Association (ICA) in India. IME, a specialized consulting firm renowned for guiding global education stakeholders through India's diverse education landscape, is spearheading ICA's strategic entry into the Indian market. This collaboration aims to significantly elevate the quality of education in India by introducing ICA's globally recognized and comprehensive curricula. DhirajTrakru, Founder of IME, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are honoured to facilitate ICA's entry into India, where the demand for high-quality, globally recognized educational frameworks is growing rapidly. This partnership reflects our commitment to advancing educational standards in India by providing schools with innovative, research-based curricula that align with international benchmarks. Together, we aim to empower Indian students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed on a global stage."

ICA's Comprehensive Curriculum Offerings

Founded in 1984 under Fieldwork Education in the UK, ICA has evolved into a global organization, delivering research-informed and accessible support to more than 1000 schools in 90 countries. ICA offers a range of curriculum programs tailored to different age groups, including:

International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC): For children aged 2-5 years, focusing on holistic development through play-based learning.

International Primary Curriculum (IPC): For children aged 5-11 years, emphasizing academic, personal, and international learning.

International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC): For learners aged 11-14 years, combining academic rigor with the development of personal and global perspectives.

Why ICA Stands Out

ICA's curricula are globally recognized and adopted by leading schools worldwide, known for their excellence and alignment with international educational standards. With a focus on holistic development, ICA integrates academic achievement, Social Emotional Learning (SEL), and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) education. This approach prepares students to thrive in a globalized world, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and lifelong learning.

IME's Role in ICA's Success

IME's expertise in the Indian education sector will be pivotal in ensuring ICA's successful market entry. IME will provide market insights, assist with navigating India's regulatory environment, establish strategic partnerships, and develop scalable implementation strategies to ensure ICA's curricula are adopted seamlessly across multiple schools and regions.

Why Schools Should Adopt ICA Programs

By integrating ICA programs, schools in India can significantly enhance their educational offerings. ICA's curricula provide a flexible and comprehensive framework that caters to diverse learning needs. Schools benefit from professional development opportunities, innovative teaching tools, and a supportive community, ensuring educators are well-equipped to deliver high-quality education. Implementing ICA's curricula also provides schools with a competitive edge, attracting parents and students seeking world-class education aligned with global standards.

Get Involved

Schools, educators, and parents interested in learning more about ICA's curricula and the benefits of this partnership are encouraged to contact IME for further information. Join us in bringing the best of global education to India and preparing the next generation for a bright and successful future.

