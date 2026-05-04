Invincible Ocean Launches AI-Driven Video KYC Solution to Enable Secure, Scalable Digital Onboarding

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 4: Invincible Ocean, a technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for financial services, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Video KYC solution, designed to help banks, NBFCs, fintech platforms, and enterprises streamline customer onboarding while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Agentless AI-powered platform integrates OCR, face match, liveness detection, and voice authentication for compliance-ready onboarding

The newly launched solution enables fully digital, remote onboarding through an agentless workflow, reducing dependency on manual verification processes while improving speed, accuracy, and auditability.

Built with a compliance-first architecture, the platform integrates multiple verification layers into a single journey, including:

Document OCR with real-time validation

Face match verification

Liveness detection (eye blink, head movement)

Voice-based OTP authentication

Geo-tagging and consent-based verification logs

Fraud detection and anomaly checks

The system is designed to align with evolving regulatory requirements, including Aadhaar-based verification workflows via DigiLocker, ensuring adherence to data privacy and compliance standards.

"Customer onboarding is no longer just a compliance requirement--it is the first moment of trust between a business and its user," said Ajay Setia, Founder and CEO of Invincible Ocean. "With our AI-driven Video KYC solution, organizations can onboard users instantly while maintaining strict regulatory compliance. Our focus has been to eliminate operational friction without compromising on security or auditability."

The platform is optimized for high-volume onboarding environments, including banking, lending, insurance, and digital financial services, where real-time verification and compliance are critical. Enterprises can deploy the solution through a no-code setup, enabling fully branded onboarding journeys within minutes.

In addition to its modular API-based architecture, the solution provides detailed audit trails and verification logs, making it suitable for regulated institutions that require transparency and traceability in every onboarding interaction.

The Video KYC solution can be integrated into existing onboarding systems or deployed as a standalone platform, offering flexibility for organizations to customize workflows based on business requirements and customer segments.

With the continued growth of digital financial services, Invincible Ocean aims to provide scalable, AI-driven onboarding infrastructure that balances automation with regulatory compliance and user.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)