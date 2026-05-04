Assam Assembly Results 2026: Check constituency-wise winners list here
Vote counting is underway across the state, with early trends pointing to an advantage for the BJP-led alliance in Assam
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
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Counting is underway for the Assam Assembly elections. Early trends suggest the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken a decisive lead, while the Congress is trailing.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray across 126 constituencies. The election is seen as a key political test in the Northeast.
The key parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.
Full list of constituency-wise winners
Here is the complete constituency-wise winners list, which will be updated in real time as official results are announced.
|S No.
|Constituency
|Winner
|Party
|1
|Abhayapuri
|2
|Algapur–Katlicherra
|3
|Amri (ST)
|4
|Bajali
|5
|Baksa (ST)
|6
|Baokhungri
|7
|Barchalla
|8
|Barhampur
|9
|Barkhetri
|10
|Barpeta (SC)
|11
|Behali (SC)
|12
|Bhergaon
|13
|Bhowanipur–Sorbhog
|14
|Bihpuria
|15
|Bijni
|16
|Bilasipara
|17
|Binnakandi
|18
|Birsing Jarua
|19
|Biswanath
|20
|Bokajan (ST)
|21
|Bokakhat
|22
|Boko–Chaygaon (ST)
|23
|Bongaigaon
|24
|Borkhola
|25
|Chabua–Lahowal
|26
|Chamaria
|27
|Chenga
|28
|Dalgaon
|29
|Demow
|30
|Dergaon
|31
|Dhakuakhana (ST)
|32
|Dhekiajuli
|33
|Dhemaji (ST)
|34
|Dhing
|35
|Dholai (SC)
|36
|Dhubri
|37
|Dibrugarh
|38
|Digboi
|39
|Dimoria (SC)
|40
|Diphu (ST)
|41
|Dispur
|42
|Doom Dooma
|43
|Dotma (ST)
|44
|Dudhnai (ST)
|45
|Duliajan
|46
|Gauripur
|47
|Goalpara East
|48
|Goalpara West (ST)
|49
|Gohpur
|50
|Golaghat
|51
|Golakganj
|52
|Goreshwar
|53
|Gossaigaon
|54
|Guwahati Central
|55
|Haflong (ST)
|56
|Hailakandi
|57
|Hajo–Sualkuchi
|58
|Hojai
|59
|Howraghat (ST)
|60
|Jagiroad (SC)
|61
|Jaleshwar
|62
|Jalukbari
|63
|Jonai (ST)
|64
|Jorhat
|65
|Kaliabor
|66
|Kamalpur
|67
|Karimganj North
|68
|Karimganj South
|69
|Katigorah
|70
|Khowang
|71
|Khumtai
|72
|Kokrajhar (ST)
|73
|Laharighat
|74
|Lakhimpur
|75
|Lakhipur
|76
|Lumding
|77
|Mahmora
|78
|Majbat
|79
|Majuli (ST)
|80
|Makum
|81
|Manas
|82
|Mandia
|83
|Mangaldai
|84
|Mankachar
|85
|Margherita
|86
|Mariani
|87
|Morigaon
|88
|Nadaur
|89
|Nagaon–Batadraba
|90
|Naharkatia
|91
|Nalbari
|92
|Naoboicha (SC)
|93
|Nazira
|94
|New Guwahati
|95
|Pakabetbari
|96
|Palasbari
|97
|Parbatjhora
|98
|Patharkandi
|99
|Raha (SC)
|100
|Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)
|101
|Rangapara
|102
|Rangiya
|103
|Rongkhang (ST)
|104
|Rongonadi
|105
|Rupohihat
|106
|Sadiya
|107
|Samaguri
|108
|Sarupathar
|109
|Sibsagar
|110
|Sidli–Chirang (ST)
|111
|Silchar
|112
|Sipajhar
|113
|Sissiborgaon
|114
|Sonai
|115
|Sonari
|116
|Srijangram
|117
|Tamulpur (ST)
|118
|Tangla
|119
|Teok
|120
|Tezpur
|121
|Tihu
|122
|Tingkhong
|123
|Tinsukia
|124
|Titabor
|125
|Udalguri (ST)
|126
|Udharbond
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 12:37 PM IST