Assam Assembly Results 2026: Check constituency-wise winners list here

Counting is underway for the Assam Counting is underway for the Assam Assembly elections . Early trends suggest the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has taken a decisive lead, while the Congress is trailing.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray across 126 constituencies. The election is seen as a key political test in the Northeast.

The key parties in the fray include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress (INC), United People’s Party Liberal, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), among others.

Full list of constituency-wise winners