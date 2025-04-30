IPO Bound Vision Plus Ropes in Naveen and Sakshi as Independent Director

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 30: Integrated business services company Vision plus security control limited has roped in seasoned Investment banker Naveen Sachdeva as Independent Director ,besides him, Sakshi Kotwal, Veteran HR leader has also joined board.

Vision plus is a Delhi based Integrated business services entity, having large footprints across the country, in a wide variety of Industry verticals.

Talking about the development, Vishal Goel, Managing Director of the company said, "We are excited with new members of the board, not only keeping in mind our impending IPO but with a view to bring fresh perspective in Board, as we look at Inorganic opportunity to Grow, Naveen, with his rich experience can add value, and being a Manpower accentuated company, Sakshi's experience in HR can be a great asset for us."

Vision plus has been rapidly growing in the last few years, and has been successful in leveraging technology to integrate various services around it. In order to diversify the customer portfolio, it has forayed into a plethora of verticals from Discom to BFSI to Telecom.

On asking about the IPO Plan, Vishal Goel was evasive about the details and contour , on being pressed further he said, "Our IPO plan is on horizon, you would soon hear the details, there are lot of interests from the market for Pre IPO queries and we are hopeful, we will soon ring the bell with a bang."

