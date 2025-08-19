IQue Ventures Launches ₹600 Crore Startup Park Project -- India's First Startup-Dedicated Infrastructure Hub

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 19: In a groundbreaking decision that is bound to change the entrepreneurial world of the country, IQue Ventures has announced its petite project Startup Park, the first entrepreneurial infrastructure hub in India exclusively dedicated to startups. The program is worth ₹600 crore and the first plant worth ₹50 crore will be launched in Bengaluru, starting in the middle of September. It will be inaugurated by senior state and central ministers, senior entrepreneurs, and senior venture capitalists. The expansion strategy consists of establishing Startup Parks in other large cities in India and some global markets.

Bengaluru Startup Park will be an imaginative space that will provide all the facilities that a startup requires within a single building. Coupled with the use of state-of-the-art support services, the project should eliminate most of the roadblocks that might be encountered by young firms in their initial development. IQue Ventures views this as far beyond a co-working hub, but a full ecosystem in which ideas are nurtured, validated, and scaled into successful businesses.

Among the most remarkable features is the establishment of Pitch Studios, high-tech presentation rooms in which founders can pitch their ideas to prospective investors in a professional and immersive atmosphere. Fully equipped research and prototyping facilities will be available at the Innovation Labs to enable product development without the enormous costs that usually burden startups. It has been claimed that such resources will bring about a faster pace of innovation as early-stage companies can now use tools and technology that they could otherwise not afford.

In order to promote collaboration, Co-working Zones with open desks, personal offices, and shared areas that are conducive to work and networking will be created within the Park. A Startup Showcase Arena will serve as the external site where companies will be able to introduce products, showcase innovations, and explore potential customers and partners. The Park will include Investor Lounges and arrangements for special meetings where entrepreneurs and investors can interact and seal binding agreements. It will have an Incubation and Acceleration Wing that will deliver systematic mentorship, business development schemes, and other types of operational support.

Other amenities comprise Podcast and Media Rooms, where content will be produced; Event Halls and Conference Rooms, which will accommodate mass gatherings; and a Global Collaboration Center, which will be used to host international startups and promote cross-border collaborations. The experience will be rounded out by a Networking Cafe and Lounge, which will provide a laid-back location to discuss and interact with the community.

When discussing the vision of the project, Shafi Shoukath, the Founder and CEO of IQue Ventures, stated, "Startup Park will be a huge addition to the startup ecosystem in India. Everything that founders require, starting with their first pitch to the spread of their global expansion, will be under one roof. We hope to reproduce this model in India and around the world so we can build a network of connected hubs across the globe." He also added that the Startup Park is going to be a staggering influx into the startup scene in India and that everything a founder might need can be accessed within the same building -- literally, between their first pitch and global expansion announcement, everything will be at their disposal.

The ₹600 crore Startup Park, in its scale, variety of facilities, and community-based vision, is likely to transform how Indian startups gain access to resources, meet investors, and orient themselves to international markets. As the first of its kind in the country, it represents a bold step toward building an infrastructure that supports entrepreneurship not just in idea generation, but through every stage of the business lifecycle.

