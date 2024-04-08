ISKCON Bhiwandi wins the Most Trusted NGO of the Year Award at the 10th edition of CSR Summit & Awards held in Mumbai

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8: ISKCON Bhiwandi was honoured to receive the prestigious most consistent NGO of the Year award at the esteemed UBS Forums awards ceremony held in Mumbai on March 20, 2024. According to the panellists, this is a recognition of their dedication and tangible contributions towards Annadaan, their Free Food distribution program for the underprivileged section of society.

For years, ISKCON Bhiwandi has been steadfast in its mission to alleviate hunger and nourish those in need. Since March 2020, they have been distributing 1000 hot meals daily. Additionally, during festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Diwali etc, ISKCON Bhiwandi conducts mega annadaan drives, ensuring that the spirit of celebration is coupled with compassion and generosity.

ISKCON Bhiwandi firmly believes that every individual deserves access to nutritious food and the opportunity to have a better standard of living. With this award serving as a catalyst, they are motivated to continue the journey towards a more equitable and nourished society. Their commitment to serving those in need remains steadfast, and they are determined to make an even greater impact in the days to come.

ISKCON Bhiwandi extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the supporters, volunteers, and well-wishers who have been instrumental in their success thus far. Together, let us strive to create a world where no one goes hungry.

About ISKCON Bhiwandi:

ISKCON Bhiwandi is located at Mansarovar area of Bhiwandi, and has been working with local communities and residents, conducting several spiritual, religious, and welfare activities as well as promoting the Vedic way of life. An offshoot of the revered ISKCON Juhu temple, the ISKCON Bhiwandi temple was set up in 2010 and has been a center of peace and solace for devotees and locals alike, who have been benefiting from the generous activities and initiatives by the temple.

Media Contact:

Nitai Jivana Das,

+91-9022873181,

nitai.jivana.gkg@iskcon.net

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381159/ISKCON_Bhiwandi.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381160/Iskcon_Bhiwandi_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)