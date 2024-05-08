iValue Group Appointed as SOTI's Value-Added National Distributor, Unveiling Advanced Mobility Solutions Across India and SAARC

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Today, iValue Group is proud to announce that it has been appointed as SOTI's Value-Added National Distributor for India and SAARC. This strategic partnership aims to leverage iValue Group's extensive expertise with SOTI's cutting-edge mobility solutions to deliver unparalleled enterprise mobility solutions to businesses across the region.

Organizations across industries face various challenges driven by the need to digitize to support remote and distributed workforces. This requires better optimization and security for mobile devices, aligning with digital transformation goals.

SOTI's latest research titled, Mobility in Motion: When Technology Transformation Meets Operational Intelligence underscores a global gap in organizations seeking to optimize device management. Despite 91% adopting some form of Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) or Mobile Device Management (MDM) solution, a lack of features delivering operational intelligence and enhanced visibility impedes overall productivity.

"Teaming up with SOTI reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive enterprise mobility solutions to our valued channel partners and their customers," said Shrikant Shitole, CEO, iValue Group. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge technology that drives business success."

SOTI solutions address business-critical mobility needs, from app development to managing, deploying and securing devices, remotely troubleshooting and resolving issues, while gaining analytical insights. The SOTI ONE Platform empowers companies to have complete control and visibility into all mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, rugged devices, and industrial and mobile printers.

"We are delighted to announce this partnership with iValue Group," said Michael Dyson, VP of Sales, APAC at SOTI. "This synergy allows SOTI and iValue Group to combine our expertise and resources, ensuring enterprises receive a top-notch mobility solution that meets the evolving demands of the digital landscape."

About iValue Group

iValue Group, a leading technology aggregator, actively drives value-added distribution in the APAC region. With 15 years of business maturity, our ecosystem comprises 80+ top-tier OEMs and 1000+ partners, positioning ourselves at the forefront of digital transformation. Our focus? Purpose built solutions and related services, for securing and managing digital applications and data of enterprises, across hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem.

We enable our partners in Sales and Technical areas, fostering joint business development. Our cloud-based CoE features 25+ integrated solutions from leading OEMs, streamlining technology adoption and amplifying partner growth. With a significant presence in SAARC and Southeast Asia, we seamlessly merge local expertise with global efficiency.

For more information, visit https://bsmedia.business-standard.comivaluegroup.com/

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions, organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI's world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit soti.net.

