IVCA Announces Webinar Series - Unveiling Private Credit: Navigating for Optimal Returns

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], August 23: India's apex industry body for alternative assets, the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), today announced the launch of a webinar series titled Unveiling Private Credit: Navigating for Optimal Returns. The first two modules of this insightful series will be held on August 27 and September 4, 2024, focusing on the latest trends and strategies in the private credit market. This series is designed for distributors, investment advisors, and investors who are keen to explore the growing opportunities within private credit. As this asset class becomes increasingly essential in diversified portfolios, the webinars will provide valuable knowledge on how to navigate the evolving landscape for optimal returns. Whether you are a seasoned professional or new to this market, the series promises actionable insights to enhance your investment strategies.

Kanchan Jain, Co-chair of the Private Capital Council at IVCA and Head of BPEA Credit Group, emphasized the importance of the series, "As private credit continues to evolve, it is crucial for industry professionals to stay informed about the latest trends and strategies. This webinar series will offer unparalleled insights into the mechanisms driving growth in this space."

The first module will feature two key sessions. The "Performing Credit" session will explore structures and strategies that minimize risk while maximizing returns, providing participants with a comprehensive understanding of yield-generating assets. The "Venture Debt" session will delve into its role as a strategic financing tool for startups, with real-world case studies that illustrate how to balance secured lending with equity upside.

The second module will cover "High Yield Investments," focusing on strategies to optimize returns in high-risk environments. This will be followed by a session on "Real Estate/Infrastructure & REITs," where participants will learn about the evolution of the commercial real estate market in India and the growing importance of REITs and asset aggregation.

Vineet Sukumar, Co-chair of the Private Capital Council at IVCA and Managing Director at Vivriti Asset Management, added, "Private credit is becoming a cornerstone of high net worth investment portfolios. Our series is designed to equip participants with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate this landscape and achieve superior returns."

This webinar series is a must-attend for anyone involved in private credit or seeking to expand their knowledge in this dynamic field. It will provide a deep dive into fixed income strategies, governance under SEBI regulations, and the comparative long-term returns of private credit versus equity. The series will highlight the strategic opportunities in sub-asset classes like Venture Debt, Performance Credit, and High Yield Investments.

Participants will hear from top industry experts, including Kanchan Jain (BPEA Credit Group), Vineet Sukumar (Vivriti Asset Management), Unmesh Kulkarni (Julius Baer Wealth Advisors), Vinod Murali (Alteria Capital), Arvind Bansal (Maximus Financial Advisors), Ashvin Chadha (Anicut Fund), Shantanu Nalavadi (India RF), Nilesh Dhedhi (Avendus Finance), Amit Agarwal (Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors), and Subahoo Chordia (Edelweiss Alternatives). Additional speakers will be announced soon.

For more information and to register, please visit the IVCA website: www.ivca.in.

