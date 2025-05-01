J.Qork - India's First Campus-Born Sustainable Lifestyle Brand

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 1: Students of Woxsen University launched J.Qork, a premium lifestyle brand with sustainability at its heart.

What sets it apart? It's India's first campus-born brand and a brainchild of students who dared to dream big and design responsibly. J.Qork was born out of the Capstone Launchpad Project, an innovative alternative to traditional summer internships held during May-June 2023. Haritha, a Product Design (2020-2024) student at Woxsen, shares "Being involved in the capstone project as an industrial designer was thrilling, showcasing my unwavering commitment to innovative problem-solving. It transformed challenges into a cohesive brand, blending creativity and strategy seamlessly."

Instead of just working for a brand, students built one from the ground up. From ideation, product design, branding, and finally market launch, it was entirely driven by students, guided by their faculty mentors. "Capstone presents an incredible learning opportunity as an Industrial design student, only guided by excellent mentors. It puts into perspective what it takes to build the foundation of a brand from the ground up, considering every last detail," said Asit. Whereas Jinoodhaya emphasized, "Playing a part in the creation of the brand added a lot of valuable experience. The guided mentoring through the capstone project has sharpened my design skills, and the fire of entrepreneurship has been lit." Both are Product Design (2020-2024) studentsatWoxsen.

This product is about making better choices, for animals and for the planet. Using cork that is ethically sourced from Portugal and handcrafted with care in India, the brand offers a luxurious, cruelty-free, and vegan alternative to leather and synthetic products. Dev reflected, "The capstone project served as my initial exploration into the fusion of business and design, providing insights into market dynamics and real-world industry exposure." While Soham added, "Participating in the capstone project as an industrial designer has been exhilarating. It has been a testament to my growth and inclination towards novel solutions."

So, What Is J.Qork?

It's ethical luxury, thoughtfully designed. The brand's signature offerings include:

* ARBOR: A sleek and durable men's wallet crafted from cork, combining timeless style with water resistance and eco-conscious elegance.

* SAIBA: A vibrant women's wallet a lightweight, stylish, and perfect for everyday use.

* SAANJH: A statement evening bag that blends charm and sustainability -- made for modern, mindful fashion.

The hero of the story is cork, a natural, biodegradable, and renewable material that looks like leather but comes from the bark of cork oak trees, harvested without cutting them down. As a result, the products are soft to touch, water-resistant, and environmentally kind. Each item carries the PeTA International Certification, underlining J.Qork's promise of being 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Mr Mrudul, faculty mentor at Woxsen shared his views "The project was a unique opportunity for students to experience end-to-end product development -- right from naming the brand to launching the product."

Building on the momentum of its successful launch, J.Qork is all set to debut in the US market later this year, taking the message of sustainable, student-led innovation to a global audience. The brand is already generating buzz it is currently on display for pre-orders at the second season of Design Vanguard, Woxsen's vision of grooming students to be problem solvers through innovative, interdisciplinary, and socially responsive design.

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities in the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. Woxsen also houses Asia's largest Sports Infrastructure, spread over 60 acres. With 170+ Global Partner Universities and a strong industry connect, Woxsen is recognized as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen has also secured the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2025, Rank #9 All India, Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2025, Rank #6, Asia Pacific, Bloomberg Best B-School, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2025, in 4th consecutive year. Woxsen is ranked as one of the Top Professional Colleges in India by Outlook I-CARE for its undergraduate programs, securing All India Rank 12 among the Top 130 BBA Private Institutes, All India Rank 20 among the Top 160 B.Tech Private Institutes, All India Rank 3 among the Top 25 Design Private Institutes, and All India Rank 3 among the Top 30 B.Arch Private Institutes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673856/JQork_Launch.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771070/5288298/Woxsen_University_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)