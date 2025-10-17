Jaro Education and Jio Join Hands to Bring Free, Expert-Led Learning to Every Indian Home

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: India is moving fast toward the vision of Viksit Bharat, a nation where every individual has the power to learn, grow, and contribute to the country's progress. But while opportunities in metro cities are expanding, millions of talented learners in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities still struggle to access quality, industry-oriented education.

In a landmark move to change that, Jaro Education has partnered with Jio to make expert-led professional learning available to every household across India. Through this powerful collaboration, Jaro Education brings its industry-focused freemium learning programs directly to JioFiber and JioAirFiber Set-Top Box users via JioStore, opening a new world of upskilling and employability for millions. Learners can now access top-quality, contemporary programs crafted by industry experts right from their living rooms, completely free of cost.

Jaro's free, expert-led courses cover some of the most in-demand and contemporary topics, including:

* AI for Business Leaders: Explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and decisions

* Mastering Product Management: Learn to design, manage, and deliver impactful products

* Management Consulting: Build analytical and problem-solving skills for real-world business challenges

* Gen AI Tools and Applications: Gain hands-on understanding of next-gen AI tools and use cases

* Strategy and Leadership: Develop a future-ready mindset to lead with confidence

* Brand Building 101: Discover how to create, grow, and sustain powerful brands in competitive markets

Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education, said, "At Jaro, we've always believed that education is the most powerful equalizer. Learning should never be defined by privilege or location. Through JioStore, we're taking expert-led education straight to the people, reaching learners who aspire to do more, achieve more, and become more. Our goal is to empower every Indian with the skills the world demands and make employability truly universal."

This collaboration reinforces Jaro Education's commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat to empower every learner with accessible, affordable, and high-quality education.

Together, Jaro and Jio are enabling India's youth to dream bigger, learn faster, and become truly future-ready.

About Jaro Education

Founded in 2009, Jaro Education is a public listed and one of India's leading edtech companies, offering 230+ executive and higher education programs in collaboration with globally renowned institutions including MIT IDSS, Wharton Interactive, Rotman, IIMs, and IITs. Having impacted over 3,50,000 learners, Jaro continues to drive career transformation, lifelong learning, and innovation, empowering individuals to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

For more information, please visit https://www.jaroeducation.com

