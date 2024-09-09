JIRS Students Create Stunning Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol for Ganesh Chaturthi

NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 9: Jain International Residential School (JIRS) is proud to announce the creation of a beautiful and environmentally friendly Ganesha idol by our talented and environment conscious students. This remarkable project showcases their creativity and commitment to sustainability, utilizing materials such as bamboo, coconut husk, plant jute, and clay. The inspiration for this project began with a visit to local idol makers, where students gained invaluable insights into the traditional process of idol making. Under the guidance of art educator, Mr. Satyajith Bohra, this experience highlighted the importance of using eco-friendly materials, leading our students to apply their newfound knowledge and create an idol that embodies both artistry and environmental responsibility.

This innovative approach not only honors the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi but also promotes awareness about the impact of our choices on the planet. By opting for sustainable materials, the students have demonstrated how traditions can be preserved while embracing eco-conscious practices.

"We are immensely proud of our students for their dedication and ingenuity," stated the Executive council of the school. "Their efforts in creating this eco-friendly Ganesha idol reflect our school's commitment to fostering creativity and environmental stewardship. This project serves as an inspiration for all to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a sense of responsibility towards our environment."

Let us draw inspiration from our students' creativity and care for the planet, ensuring that our traditions contribute positively to the world around us.

JIRS Students Craft Spectacular Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol with Care for Mother Earth: www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ZQU3RpbUwM

JAIN International Residential School (JIRS) is one of the most dynamic, new-age, and top co- educational boarding institutions in India. It has over 700 students schooled from CBSE, IBDP & Cambridge International. Inspired by the transformative mission, the co-educational residential school serves a diverse group of students. The school has a full-fledged sports program having 20+ sports disciplines with professional coaches and a rich 7000+ Alumni base.

Set in a lush green campus in Bengaluru, fused with cuttiedge modern infrastructure facilities, JIRS is dedicated to providing holistic education that nurtures academic excellence, creativity, innovativeness and intellectual independence that trains the students to be aspirational, courageous, and go-getters leading and shaping them into icons of tomorrow.

To know more, please visit www.jirs.ac.in.

