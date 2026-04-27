Joint Solar Moves into Next Growth Phase with Higher-Efficiency Solar Module Manufacturing in India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 27: Joint Solar, a trusted name in the renewable energy segment has announced next phase of growth with higher efficiency solar modules manufacturing among its key focus areas. Backed by more than two decades in business, the company has established a 1.3 GW manufacturing base and executed over five lakh installations pan-India.

Founded by engineer duo Mr. Vinod Sharma and Mrs. Pratibha Sharma, Joint Solar began operations in the year 2000 when awareness around solar energy was still limited or almost negligible in most parts of the country. Joint Solar initially focused on products such as solar street lights, solar power plants, solar high mast systems and solar pumps, before expanding its operations in 2009 and widening its footprint across multiple regions.

Over the years, the company has executed more than five lakh installations pan-India, with a strong presence across North India, including Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, while also expanding into eastern markets such as Odisha, West Bengal, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Joint Solar said it currently manufactures solar panels across poly, mono and TOPCon technologies, aligned with changing customer demand and evolving efficiency requirements. The company operates two plants, including a major manufacturing facility in Pilakhua near Hapur with 1.3 GW capacity, supporting its focus on large-scale production and advanced solar modules.

The company has also set a target to produce more than 5,000 higher-efficiency modules daily, as it aligns manufacturing capabilities with rising demand in the sector.

Speaking on the company's journey, Mr. Vinod Sharma, Managing Director, Joint Solar, said, "When we started in 2000, awareness around solar energy was limited. Over the years, the market has changed significantly and customer expectations have evolved. We have grown with these changes by upgrading technologies, expanding manufacturing and staying focused on dependable products."

He added, "Our approach has been to combine experience with continuous improvement. We have an R & D division that works on technology upgrades and product development, and we remain committed to contributing to India's renewable energy goals through quality manufacturing."

Joint Solar said customer demand is increasingly shifting towards advanced and higher-efficiency technologies, prompting manufacturers to stay aligned with product innovation. The company said its focus remains on upgrading product offerings and strengthening its position in line with changing market requirements.

The company also said continuous technology upgradation and in-house research remain important areas of focus, with efforts directed at aligning product offerings with evolving market needs. Joint Solar said its recent industry recognition, including the Award for Excellence in Renewable Energy, has added encouragement to its focus on quality manufacturing and long-term growth.

Commenting on wider solar adoption in India, Mr. Sharma said awareness remains a key challenge. "Lack of awareness continues to be one of the reasons solar has not expanded to its full potential. We have been making continuous efforts to spread awareness about renewable energy and help build confidence around solar solutions," he said.

The company said smaller cities and emerging markets continue to present opportunities, with dealer-led growth and stronger distribution remaining important focus areas. Joint Solar said its long-term priorities remain centered on advanced manufacturing, technology upgradation and supporting the broader clean energy transition through reliable solar solutions.

For more information, please visit www.jointsolar.in.

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