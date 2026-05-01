Myth vs Fact: Can microwave use lead to cancer? Here's what doctors say

Your microwave is probably one of the most frequently used appliances in the kitchen. However, despite its convenience, the microwave has long been surrounded by suspicion as many people still think that is can cause cancer.

In today's Fact-check Friday, we ask an oncologist whether radiation from microwaves really increases cancer risk.

What kind of radiation do microwave ovens use?

The word radiation often triggers anxiety because it is associated with nuclear accidents or medical scans. But not all radiation is the same.

According to Dr Pushpinder Gulia, Director – Surgical Oncology & Robotic Onco-Surgery, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, microwave ovens use non-ionising electromagnetic radiation, which heats food by causing water molecules in it to vibrate.

He reassures that this type of radiation simply does not carry enough energy to damage DNA.

“Microwave radiation does not have enough energy to damage DNA or induce mutations, which may lead to cancer, unlike ionizing radiation such as X-rays or gamma rays,” Dr Gulia explains.

Is there any scientific evidence linking microwaves to cancer?

“Scientific studies have shown that there is no link between cancer and the use of microwave ovens,” says Dr Gulia.

He adds that microwave ovens are also designed to operate within strict international safety limits.

“Microwave ovens, when used according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, are well within the strict safety limits set by international regulatory bodies.”

Does microwaving food make it carcinogenic?

Another common fear is that microwaving somehow turns food toxic or carcinogenic.

“Microwave cooking does lead to changes in food, just like any other form of cooking, because food is exposed to heat,” says Dr Gulia.

However, the method itself does not create carcinogens, he stresses. “Microwaves do not induce any carcinogenic changes in food just because it is exposed to microwaves.”

How microwaving compares with frying or grilling

Dr Gulia says some conventional cooking methods may actually produce more cancer-linked compounds than microwaving.

“Methods such as grilling, frying, and charring can generate carcinogens such as heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons,” Dr Gulia explains.

These compounds are associated with high-temperature cooking.

By contrast, microwaving usually involves shorter cooking times and lower temperatures, which may reduce the formation of such substances.

“The low temperatures and short periods of microwaving can be beneficial in that they can reduce the generation of these carcinogens,” he says.

Plastics in the microwave

Dr Gulia highlights that the more realistic safety concern around microwaves is plastic containers.

“Some plastics can leach harmful chemicals into the food being microwaved, especially if they are not marked as microwave-safe,” Dr Gulia warns.

These chemicals may include substances such as Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates, which are linked to potential health risks.

“The best way to be safe is to use microwave-safe containers and glassware and not to heat food in plastic containers that have not been marked as microwave-safe,” he advises.