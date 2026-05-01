Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji has opened to a record-breaking start at the box office, emerging as the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film based on advance bookings.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, the film’s strong pre-release sales have already positioned it for a robust Day 1 performance.

The Marathi version of the movie, which had good occupancy in multiplexes and single screens across Maharashtra, has played a major role in its successful opening. With opening day sales already approaching Rs 1 crore gross before release, the Hindi version has also gained steam in advance sales.

Raja Shivaji box office update

The movie, which also starred Riteish in the title character, ended its advance booking with a gross of Rs 5.14 crore (without block seats). With a revenue of Rs 4.25 crore (Rs 3.60 crore nett) from the original Marathi version alone, the movie ranks first among Marathi films in terms of opening day box office.

ALSO READ: Box office update 2026: Bhooth Bangla, Michael, and more. Who is heading? Raja Shivaji has already surpassed important opening-day criteria prior to release, which makes the advance sales noteworthy. The movie has surpassed the long-standing opening-day totals of Sairat and Timepass 2, which were approximately Rs 3.60 crore nett each, with an advance of Rs 3.60 crore nett. It is anticipated that walk-ins and spot reservations may increase the final Day 1 total.

About Raja Shivaji

Raja Shivaji, produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, also features important roles for Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan.

Superstar Salman Khan also plays a significant role in the movie. It will be intriguing to observe how well it does nationwide on its launch day.