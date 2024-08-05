K S Hegde Hospital, Mangaluru announces pioneering advancements in Nuclear Medicine

SMPL New Delhi [India], August 5: Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital proudly announces ground-breaking advancements in nuclear medicine, reinforcing its commitment to pioneering patient care and clinical excellence. Established with the mission of delivering affordable and quality healthcare, the hospital has consistently been at the forefront of medical excellence in India. Named after the esteemed jurist and statesman, Justice K S Hegde, the hospital embodies his vision of a healthier society through compassionate and comprehensive medical care. Situated at the Nitte University Campus in Deralakatte, Mangaluru, the 1200-bed, NABH-accredited hospital serves as a crucial healthcare provider for the region, offering a wide array of medical services across various specialities.

Nuclear medicine plays a vital role in diagnosing and treating numerous medical conditions using advanced imaging technology and radiopharmaceuticals. At K S Hegde Hospital, state-of-the-art equipment is integrated with innovative techniques to deliver precise diagnoses and personalised treatment plans. The hospital's team, including a highly skilled nuclear medicine physician, radiation safety officer, technologists and support staff, is committed to leveraging the latest developments in radionuclide imaging and therapy.

The Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics Department features the latest PET/CT scanner, gamma camera (SPECT) and radionuclide therapy, providing detailed images, precise localisation of diseases and therapeutic solutions. A comprehensive range of diagnostic and therapeutic services tailored to meet the unique needs of each patient is offered, encompassing oncology, cardiology, neurology and beyond. Prioritising patient comfort and safety, the hospital ensures a compassionate and supportive environment throughout the entire nuclear medicine experience.

For more information about radionuclide imaging and therapy at Justice K S Hegde Charitable Hospital, call +91 70229 76111 or visit kshegdehospital.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)