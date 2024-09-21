K-Town Festival 2.0: Mumbai Welcomes CHEN, XIUMIN, BAMBAM, and B.I for Electrifying Performances

PNN New Delhi [India], September 21: The K-Town Festival 2.0, Mumbai's premier K-pop event, is set to make an unforgettable return this year with a star-studded lineup that is sure to send waves of excitement across India. Global K-pop superstars CHEN and XIUMIN, BAMBAM of GOT7, and the dynamic B.I will grace the stage in Mumbai for the first time ever, offering fans an exclusive opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in K-pop up close! Taking place on [14th December] at [NESCO Exhibition Centre Goregaon, Mumbai], this highly anticipated event promises to be the biggest K-pop gathering in India yet. Hosted by Tani Events and Entertainment, the festival will showcase a powerful fusion of music, dance, and fan engagement like never before.

Star Performers:

* CHEN: Known for his soulful voice and mesmerizing ballads, CHEN is one of K-pop's most cherished vocalists and OST King. Expect a heartwarming performance as he brings his emotional renditions to life on the K-Town stage.

* XIUMIN: The multi-talented, loved for his captivating energy and versatility, will electrify the audience with high-powered dance routines and stunning vocals.

* BAMBAM: As a member of GOT7, BAMBAM is renowned for his magnetic stage presence and unique style. His performance is sure to be a thrilling blend of rap, dance, and charisma. He will also be doing his first Fan-sign in Mumbai, India for his new album 'BAMESIS'.

* B.I: The trailblazing solo artist, B.I is a force to be reckoned with. His performance will deliver a powerful showcase of his distinct sound and sharp choreography. Fans can look forward to his deeply emotional performances that resonate on a personal level.

Shital Sikarwar, CEO of Tani Events and Entertainment, shared her excitement: "Bringing such iconic K-pop artists to India is a dream come true. CHEN, XIUMIN, BAMBAM, and B.I represent the very best of K-pop, and their performances will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their Indian fans. This edition of K-Town Festival will be one for the history books!"

Festival Highlights Include:

* Live K-pop Performances: Beyond the headlining acts, expect performances from talented K-pop cover artists and emerging talent from India.

* Fan Engagement Activities: Fans can look forward to interactive sessions, photo ops, and contests where they can win exclusive signed merchandise and meet their idols.

* Korean Culture Experience Zone: Explore Korean culture with food stalls, photobooth, karaoke, and much more.

Ticket Information:

Tickets for K-Town Festival 2.0 featuring CHEN, XIUMIN, BAMBAM, and B.I are available now at [Zomato Live]. Early bird tickets are almost sold out, so fans are encouraged to grab theirs before they run out!

About Tani Events and Entertainment:

Founded by Shital Sikarwar, Tani Events and Entertainment is Mumbai's leading entertainment company dedicated to bringing the best of global and K-pop culture to India. Known for organizing unique and large-scale cultural events, Tani Events is behind the successful K-pop Mentorship Boot Camp, EMOS Dance Camp, and the first K-Town Festival.

