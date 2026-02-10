Kalabandhu Foundation Organizes Youth Cultural Talent Festival - 2026 in Bengaluru

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9: Kalabandhu Foundation successfully organized the Youth Cultural Talent Festival - 2026 in Bengaluru, celebrating youth creativity, cultural excellence, and social awareness.

The program was formally inaugurated by Dr. Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, marking the beginning of a socially impactful cultural event.

The event was graced by eminent chief guests Shri Easwar S. Rayadhu, Revenue Officer & Registrar of Voters; Dr. Bickey Bangari, Chairman, Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi; Dr. Nalinakshi Sannappa, Founder President, Karnataka Arya Ediga Mahila Sangh; Shri K. C. Shivaramaiah, Editor, Mardani Kannada Daily; Dr. Tarihalli Hanumanthappa, Professor, Hampi Kannada University; Shri N. Malatesh, Rajya Parishad Member, Karnataka State Government Employees Association; and Shri K. S. Nikhil, Auditor.

Special Invitees included Shri Dingri Nagaraj, Senior Film Comedian; Shri Mysore Ramanand, Senior Theatre Artist & Film Comedian; Shri M. V. Poornima, Social Worker and Women's Thinker; Shri H. K. Vivekananda, Ideological Thinker & Progressive Writer; and Shri Mubarak S, State President - Karnataka, CMSB.

Cultural highlights featured the social drama "Addiction to Youth is Deadly" by Shri Mysore Ramanand and team, along with various dance performances by art troupes. Outstanding participants were honored with certificates, awards, and mementos.

Kalabandhu Foundation reiterated its commitment to promoting arts, culture, and youth empowerment through meaningful cultural initiatives.

