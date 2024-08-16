Kapture CX accelerates the adoption of AI-based customer service bots with the launch of Self Serve 2.0

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 16: Kapture CX, India's leading GenAI powered CX automation platform has announced the launch of Self Serve 2.0, an AI-powered customer self service solution. This strategic step marks a significant milestone in Kapture's journey to revolutionise customer service experience by leveraging the power of cutting-edge technology to deliver hyper-personalised customer experience. With this launch, Kapture has brought about a significant step to change the conventional self-serve options, making it more intelligent, conversational and empathetic - overall making it more HUMAN. This will in turn help organizations reduce pressure on human agents and free them up to focus more on qualified opportunities. Subsequently, this will be pivotal in helping them improve productivity and reduce the overall support costs dramatically and put that gain to the bottom line. For consumers, Kapture with Self-Serve 2.0, will bring down resolution times and improve CSAT to drive higher retention.

Commenting on the launch, Gaurav Juneja, CRO of Kapture CX said, "At Kapture we have always been committed towards addressing evolving customer service issues by continuously innovating to solve the top of mind problems, leading us to create Self Serve 2.0. Driven by its capacity to empower customers in resolving issues independently with the empathy of a Human, we are hoping to set new benchmarks in customer support, boosting high levels of customer satisfaction."

In contrast to traditional self-serve options, Kapture Self-Serve 2.0 is powered by vertical LLMs and these deeply trained AI models boast industry specific knowledge which enables them to provide accurate and relevant responses across all customer segments. Not only can the platform handle 20 million conversations weekly which ensures smooth operations during peak periods, but also uses data to tailor the experience to each customer persona, opening doors to more meaningful interactions.

The Self-Serve 2.0 offers seamless integration across all channels, including web, mobile app, and social media, thereby delivering consistent customer experience. Its integration with customer data platforms offers targeted solutions that address specific concerns and the incorporation of anticipatory AI enables customer data analysis for predicting potential issues, deflecting tickets altogether. Additionally, its advanced AI conversational chatbots, voicebots, and Kapture bots provide streamlined resolution, enhanced efficiency, and smooth human-like experience.

Kapture's latest invention is a testament to the company's innovative capacity and tech acumen, all set to revolutionise customer service with an emphasis on faster, efficient, and personalised experience.

About Kapture:

Kapture CX, is an enterprise-grade AI-powered omnichannel Customer Experience management platform with a deep focus on customer support. Kapture adapts to evolving customer expectations and transforms good customer experiences into great ones. With expertise in five key industry verticals: Retail, BFSI, Travel, Energy, and Consumer durables, Kapture today is helping 1000+ businesses in 16 countries create wonderful customer experiences.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)