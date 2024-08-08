KARAM Safety, through its African wing completes its 1st international acquisition of HSE Solutions to strengthen global leadership position

VMPL New Delhi [India], August 8: KARAM Safety, through its African wing acquired HSE Solutions a prominent distribution company in the safety equipment industry in South Africa. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in KARAM's mission to expand its footprint and enhance its product offerings across the African continent. The acquisition of HSE Solutions strengthens KARAM Safety's position as a market leader in the safety industry, combining their expertise in fall protection and PPE with HSE Solutions' extensive distribution network and market reach. This synergy will enable KARAM Safety to offer HSE Solutions' customers a comprehensive range of high-quality safety solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs while also providing significant market opportunities in the fast-growing PPE market.

Commenting on the acquisition, Hemant Sapra, President, Global Sales & Marketing, KARAM Safety, said, "Marking our first step towards international acquisition, we warmly welcome HSE Solutions to the KARAM Safety family, aligning with our vision of global safety leadership and commitment to excellence. By joining forces, the two companies bring together a rich history, talented people, and innovative products."

The value of the total PPE industry in Africa is approximately USD 2.1 billion, split between Southern Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and North Africa. Fall protection makes up 5-7% of this market. KARAM Safety currently has about 100 customers who buy regularly, while HSE has double that number, with the top 50 making up 85% of their business. HSE covers core markets similar to KARAM Safety's, including mining, power generation, telecommunications, oil and gas, and to a lesser extent, construction and general industrial sectors.

From the African market in the 2025 fiscal year, KARAM Safety expects to generate growth in excess of 30% per annum.

This acquisition underscores KARAM Safety's commitment to expanding its product offerings, enhancing customer service, and driving sustainable growth in the safety industry. The integration of HSE Solutions into the KARAM Group positions the company to deliver value-added solutions to customers across various industries.

KARAM Safety has strong growth plans, with a strategic focus on expansion through acquisitions as it allows the company to broaden the product portfolio and strengthen foothold in existing markets, ultimately driving growth through improved synergies. The company recently acquired Midas Safety India to capitalize on the market potential of the personal protection equipment (PPE) industry in India. This strategic acquisition combines KARAM Safety's expertise in fall protection and PPE with Midas Safety India's extensive hand protection product portfolio, enhancing KARAM Safety's ability to offer a comprehensive range of safety solutions.

KARAM Safety's Africa office is gearing up with its own manufacturing capabilities to cater to the growing demand for safety equipment across the sub-continent. Through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, KARAM Safety is constantly expanding its horizons and strengthening its market position. Beyond international markets, KARAM Safety is also investing in strengthening its distributor network within the local retail market.

