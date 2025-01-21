Kazam Showcases Innovations at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 with Launch of LEVDC Fast Charger and Energy Management System

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 21: Kazam, a leader in e-mobility and energy management solutions, made a significant impact at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 by unveiling two innovations: the LEVDC fast charger for 2- and 3-wheelers and the Energy Management System (EMS) for e-buses. These advancements reflect Kazam's commitment to revolutionizing EV infrastructure and supporting India's transition to sustainable mobility.

Kazam's presence at the expo centered around its two major launches:

1. LEVDC Fast Charger for 2/3 Wheelers

This Made in Bharat charger is designed to make EV charging faster, simpler, and more efficient for public and fleet charging needs. With its customizable output of 6-12 kW, the charger reduces downtime and ensures optimal performance for riders:

* Two-Wheelers: Charges from 20% to 80% in just 20 minutes.

* Three-Wheelers: Charges from 20% to 80% in one hour.

Kazam has already deployed 150 LEVDC chargers as part of its network of 40,000 chargers spanning 5,000 pincodes. The company has partnered with industry leaders like TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra, Matter Energy and EMO Energy to deploy 2000 LEVDCs over the next 12 months for a robust and reliable public charging network.

2. Energy Management System (EMS) for E-Buses

Kazam's EMS offers a digitized, end-to-end managed charging solution tailored for e-bus hubs. This innovative system optimizes energy usage and automates hub operations such as charge scheduling, ensuring efficient and seamless management of large-scale fleet charging. By reducing operational complexities, the EMS is designed to support the growing needs of electric bus networks across India.

"Kazam is addressing the technological challenges of transitioning to e-mobility and transportation by providing tailored solutions to efficiently electrify vehicles of all sizes," said Akshay Shekhar, CEO & Co-Founder, Kazam. "We are proud to collaborate with industry leaders like TVS, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra, and EMO Energy to bring advanced LEVDC charging technology and innovative energy management systems to the market."

Kazam's offerings address key challenges in the EV space, such as range anxiety, energy efficiency, and operational scalability. The LEVDC charger and EMS ensure seamless charging experiences while supporting the rapid expansion of India's EV ecosystem.

Kazam's Booth at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

At the expo, Kazam's booth showcased:

* Live Demonstrations: Visitors experienced the seamless integration of Kazam's chargers with electric two- and three-wheelers.

* EMS Insights: An interactive demonstration of the EMS system illustrated how it simplifies and optimizes e-bus hub operations.

* Energy Counter: A live counter highlighted Kazam's commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability.

About Kazam

Kazam is a leading provider of EV charging and energy management solutions, dedicated to accelerating the global transition to sustainable mobility. Established in 2020, Kazam has onboarded over 50,000 chargers across 5,000+ pincodes in India, powering more than 550 million green kilometers and reducing CO2 emissions by an impressive 40,000 tons--equivalent to the carbon offset of 3,000 acres of trees in a year. With a presence in 16 countries, including the UAE, Malaysia, Mauritius, and Myanmar, Kazam is expanding its footprint across Southeast Asia and other emerging markets. By offering innovative features such as charging management systems, energy management systems, and interoperable solutions, Kazam is driving the e-mobility revolution in the Global South.

Kazam's commitment to innovation and scalability is reflected in its remarkable growth, with revenues quadrupling year-on-year and energy output projected to reach 45 GWh by FY25.

Its diverse portfolio caters to OEMs, fleets, and CPOs, establishing Kazam as the preferred energy gateway for mobility. Beyond hardware, Kazam leads in software integration, supporting over 100 charging station brands and multiple payment gateways, while launching white-labeled apps to deliver seamless user experiences. With a strong focus on R & D, climate tech hiring, and initiatives like the Unified Energy Interface alliance, Kazam is shaping the future of sustainable energy and e-mobility.

For more information on Kazam's LEVDC charger, Energy Management System, and other solutions, visit https://www.kazam.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)