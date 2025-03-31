Keekoo Noodles Launches Northeast India's First CGI 3D Billboard, Setting New Standards in Advertising Innovation

BusinessWire India

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 31: Keekoo Noodles, Northeast India's leading instant noodles brand, known for its unbeatable affordability and delectable flavours, has once again captured the nation's attention by unveiling a groundbreaking CGI 3D billboard campaign--the first-ever by a brand from the region. With this trailblazing innovation, Keekoo Noodles has taken a significant step toward redefining advertising norms and enhancing consumer engagement in India's highly competitive food market.

The stunning billboard showcases a hyper-realistic CGI-generated girl savoring a steaming bowl of Keekoo Noodles. The awe-inspiring three-dimensional visuals create an extraordinary optical illusion, making it appear as though the girl is suspended above the crowd, waving warmly at passing vehicles before delighting in the noodles. This captivating experience elevates Keekoo's brand visibility and establishes a memorable, emotional connection with viewers.

"Our mission at Keekoo Noodles is to deliver instant happiness--not only through our delicious and accessible noodles but also through memorable, engaging interactions," said Rithika Baruah, Chief Marketing Officer at Keekoo Noodles. "This CGI-driven 3D campaign marks a pivotal moment for our brand, demonstrating our commitment to innovation and setting a new standard for advertising in India."

Since launching in 2021, Keekoo Noodles has revolutionized the instant noodle segment by offering premium quality noodles at a remarkably affordable price point of Rs. 20, significantly below the typical range of Rs. 50 to Rs. 150 for comparable products. Its diverse flavour lineup, including Instant Masala, Instant Chicken, Korean Ramen, and Manchurian, has resonated deeply with Indian consumers, rapidly making Keekoo a beloved household name nationwide.

This latest advertising breakthrough underlines Keekoo's continuous dedication to innovation, affordability, and consumer-centric experiences, reinforcing its position as a dynamic and influential player within India's instant food market.

To Watch the Video, Click on the Link Below:

Northeast's First CGI Sensation: Keekoo Instant Noodles - A Flavor Journey Like Never Before!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)