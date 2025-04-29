Khurafati Nitin of 92.7 Big FM marks 25 years, Launches 'Ushnita'

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 29: Khurafati Nitin, widely recognised as the golden voice of Delhi and India's most awarded RJ, marked a remarkable milestone--25+ glorious years in radio -- with a grand celebration at the Dragonfly Experience, Aerocity. Adding to the festivities, the evening saw the surprise launch of his new venture: USHNITA--Exquisite Single Edition Precious Stone Jewellery in Silver.

The event was a memorable gathering of luminaries from across industries, including stalwarts from the radio and television fraternity, who came together to celebrate Nitin's extraordinary journey and achievements. The air was filled with admiration, nostalgia, and excitement as Nitin took the opportunity to blend his passion for jewellery design with a heartfelt tribute to his loved ones.

USHNITA--named lovingly after his mother, Usha, and wife, Sunita, is a collection that brings together the timeless allure of diamonds and precious stones, beautifully set in silver. Each piece in the limited-edition collection is a work of art, created for connoisseurs who appreciate the finer things in life. Jewellery enthusiasts can book a private preview of the collection through a simple WhatsApp message or call.

Speaking at the event, Khurafati Nitin shared, "Jewellery has always been close to my heart. With Ushnita, I wanted to create something timeless, personal, and deeply meaningful. Every piece tells a story -- of love, passion, and artistry."

The celebration was not only a testament to Khurafati Nitin's stellar legacy in the world of radio but also the beginning of an exciting new chapter in the world of bespoke jewellery.

About Khurafati Nitin:

Khurafati Nitin is a celebrated radio personality, known for his wit, energy, and iconic voice that has ruled the airwaves for over 25 years. His contribution to radio entertainment has been widely recognised with numerous national awards, making him a household name and a beloved figure in the industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)