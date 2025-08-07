KIIT Powers India's Best-Ever Show at World University Games with Historic Medal Haul

PRNewswire

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 7: In a show of athletic prowess and institutional commitment to sports, KIIT-DU (https://kiit.ac.in/) scripted history at the just-concluded World University Games (WUG) 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany. Not only did KIIT contribute significantly to India's record-breaking medal tally, but it also set a new benchmark for university sports in the country. With six medals--three silver and three bronze--KIIT emerged as the highest-medalling university from India, accounting for half of the nation's total of 12 medals.

Three KIIT students -- Ankita in the 3000m Steeplechase, Praveen Chithrawal in the Triple Jump, and Seeman in the 5000m Final -- each won silver medals. Additionally, the Men's 4x100m Relay Team, the Women's 20km Race Walk Team, and Avinash Mohanty in Badminton secured bronze medals.

KIIT University showcased its sporting excellence across various events. In the Men's 4x100m Relay, Sahkanth Hoblidhar, Animesh Kujur, Lalu Prasad Bhoi, and Matyam Jayaram Dandapati won bronze medals. In the Women's 20km Race Walk Team event, Munitap Rajpathi, Mansi Negi, and Sejal Anilsingh walked in unison to clinch bronze. Avinash Mohanty also contributed with a bronze medal in Badminton, bringing KIIT's total medal tally to six.

KIIT had the highest representation by a single Indian university in any edition of the Games, held from July 16 to 27 across the Rhine-Ruhr region and Berlin. It had 40 athletes competing across seven sporting disciplines.

The athletes were felicitated by KIIT and its sister concern, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), by the Founder of the institutes, Dr Achyuta Samanta, on their return. The Silver medallists were awarded Rs 3 lakh each, while the bronze medallists received Rs 1 lakh each.

"This is not just a celebration of medals but a celebration of what focused support, scientific training, and belief in youth can achieve," Dr. Samanta said, expressing his immense pride. "We are proud that 40 of the 42 athletes from Odisha in the Indian contingent came from KIIT."

The Founder also offered gratitude to the Odisha Sports Department, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He made special mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his consistent encouragement of youth and sports.

Setting a National Benchmark

KIIT has now become the first Indian university in 65 years to win the highest number of medals in a single edition of the World University Games--no small feat for an institution that has quietly built its sporting infrastructure over the years.

"This day is more than a medal count," remarked Dr. Samanta. "It is proof that when talent is nurtured with care, faith, and hard work, our young minds can shine on the world stage."

Known as the Olympics for university athletes aged 17 to 25, the WUG saw participation from over 300 Indian student-athletes, selected through trials that drew entries from more than 400 universities nationwide.

KIIT was entrusted once again as a Nodal University by AIU, continuing a leadership role it has played in previous editions such as Napoli 2019 and Chengdu, 2023. In the Chengdu games, KIIT had clinched two medals. It had sent 14 participants, one of the largest contingents from any university.

