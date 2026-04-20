Kiro Spotlights Its Stackable and Multi-Tasking Range This Earth Day, Championing a Shift to 'Slow Beauty'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: This Earth Day, Kiro is placing its stackable and multi-tasking product range at the centre of a broader sustainability narrative one that moves beyond symbolic, one-off actions and instead focuses on everyday consumption habits.

As sustainability conversations evolve, the brand is advocating for a more consistent, behaviour-led approach encouraging consumers to integrate mindful choices into their daily routines, rather than limiting action to annual moments.

At the core of this approach is Kiro's stackable range, designed to consolidate multiple products into a single unit. The 3-in-1 Eye Stack, which combines a full-size mascara, eyeliner and eyeshadow, and the 4-in-1 Liquid Lipstick Stack, offering multiple shades in one format, are positioned as practical solutions to reduce product redundancy and packaging waste.

By integrating three to four products into one, the brand reduces the need for individual plastic components and outer cartons, lowering overall material consumption while also improving efficiency across storage and transportation.

Alongside this, Kiro continues to build on its foundation of clean, vegan formulations through multi-tasking products that simplify routines. Its skin tint combines hydration, primer, pigment and SPF in a single step, while multi-use formats for lips, cheeks and eyes allow consumers to replace multiple products with one reducing both purchase volume and product waste.

Together, these innovations support the brand's larger philosophy of "slow beauty" a shift away from excessive consumption towards fewer, high-performance products that are used fully rather than discarded midway.

Commenting on this, Vasundhara Patni, Founder, Kiro, said, "Sustainability cannot be a once-a-year activity it has to become part of our everyday routine. At Kiro, we've always believed in buying less, but buying better. That means creating products that truly work for you, so they are used fully rather than wasted. Our approach to slow beauty is rooted in reducing excess whether through multitasking formulations that replace multiple steps, or stackable formats that bring several products into one and reduce packaging. We are not here to sell more, but to create better because small, consistent choices in how we consume have a far greater long-term impact than occasional actions."

The brand also operates as a plastic-neutral company, offsetting the amount of plastic it introduces into the environment, while continuing to prioritise reduction through design and formulation.

With sustainability in beauty increasingly expanding beyond ingredients to include packaging, lifecycle impact and consumer behaviour, Kiro's Earth Day initiative reflects a broader industry shift where clean beauty, design innovation and mindful consumption come together to streamline routines and minimise waste.

This Earth Day, Kiro underscores a clear message: meaningful change lies not in doing more occasionally, but in doing better every day.

To explore the range visit www.kirobeauty.com.

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