KLH Aziz Nagar Becomes Hub for Next-Gen AI and Geoscience Research at EarthSense 2025

New Delhi [India], September 19: Hyderabad witnessed a defining moment in global research and innovation as KLH Aziz Nagar Campus proudly hosted the IEEE International Conference on Next-Gen Technologies of Artificial Intelligence and Geoscience Remote Sensing - EarthSense 2025. Held from 16th to 18th September 2025, the international gathering positioned KLH at the forefront of interdisciplinary collaboration, bringing together scientists, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world.

The conference was technically co-sponsored by the IEEE Geoscience and Remote Sensing Society (GRSS) and supported by GRSS Sub-Committees, TCS Research, and Urban Kissan, with Development Seed and ISPRS as knowledge partners. These collaborations added depth and diversity to the discussions, creating a truly global platform for innovation and knowledge exchange.

The inaugural ceremony on 16th September set an inspiring tone with distinguished keynote speakers, including Prof. Anabella Ferral (CONICET, Argentina), Prof. Norma Alias (Universiti Teknologi Malaysia), Dr. Nilesh Desai (Director, Space Applications Center, ISRO, Ahmedabad), and Mr. Bohari Mahat (Sunbo Pontian, Malaysia). Their thought-provoking insights emphasized how emerging technologies are transforming Earth sciences, offering innovative solutions to climate change, and driving sustainable resource management.

With 350+ global submissions, only 106 peer-reviewed papers were accepted. These contributions formed the backbone of the technical sessions, workshops, and panel discussions that explored real-world applications in climate modeling, disaster management, precision agriculture, urban planning, and satellite-based Earth observation. A consistent theme throughout the conference was the ethical and sustainable use of technology to address pressing global challenges.

Applauding the event, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice-President of KL Deemed to be University, remarked, "EarthSense 2025 is not just a conference; it is a global convergence of innovation, sustainability, and knowledge exchange. We are proud to host world-renowned experts who are shaping the future of AI and geoscience. This event encouraged meaningful discussions, inspire collaboration, and provide valuable insights for all participants, driving research that benefits society and the environment."

The seamless execution of EarthSense 2025 was driven by the leadership of Dr. A. Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH Aziz Nagar Campus, and Dr. Mousmi Ajay Chaurasia, Convenor of the conference, ably supported by an enthusiastic faculty and staff team. A unique highlight was the presence of Temi, a service robot, which captivated the audience by addressing the gathering, introducing guests, and assisting in event coordination. The meticulous planning and innovative touches ensured smooth global participation, making the conference both academically enriching and personally memorable for all delegates.

As the conference concluded left behind a strong legacy of excellence. By hosting such high-impact events, KLH Aziz Nagar, Hyderabad continues to empower its students and faculty with global exposure, preparing them to emerge as innovators, researchers, and leaders who will shape a better future.

