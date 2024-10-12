KLL Expands FTL Segment with Bondada Engineering Limited As New Client

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Kaushalya Logistics Limited (NSE: KLL), a diversified conglomerate specializing in logistic support to the cement players, has secured Bondada Engineering Limited (BEL) as a key client in its Full Truck Load (FTL) business segment. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for KLL as it strengthens its service offerings and positions itself as an integrated logistics provider. The inclusion of BEL as a client signals KLL's commitment to meeting the logistics needs of India's rapidly growing infrastructure sector. Companies like BEL demand efficient transport solutions for specialized equipment and materials. BEL, known for its project execution excellence and commitment to quality and safety, stands to benefit from KLL's expertise in logistics, allowing it to maintain high standards in project delivery. Also, KLL's partnership with BEL enhances its credibility and reputation as a dependable logistics partner for major players in the infrastructure industry.

This strategic client will contribute to KLL's continued growth and reinforce its loterm relationships with key industry leaders, while also expanding its presence across India's logistics landscape.

Commenting on the update Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Kaushalya Logistics Limited said, "We are pleased to secure BEL as a new client. This addition underscores our commitment to delivering tailored logistics solutions that meet the unique demands of the infrastructure sector, which plays a vital role in driving economic growth.

By partnering with a respected player like BEL, we are poised to leverage our logistical expertise to provide high-quality and reliable transportation services for large-scale infrastructure projects across India. This collaboration not only enhances our service offerings but also reinforces our position as a trusted logistics provider in the industry.

As we continue to expand our client base and explore new opportunities, we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and innovation. We look forward to contributing to the success of our clients and playing a significant role in supporting the nation's infrastructure development."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)