Knauf India Leads the Way in Meeting ISI Norms for Plasterboard Products

VMPL New Delhi [India], September 26: Knauf India, a leading name in building materials and part of global Knauf Group, has announced that all its plasterboard products now comply with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ISI norms. Knauf is one of the first companies in India to meet the new government regulations, which require gypsum-based building materials to adhere to stringent Indian Standards Institution (ISI) norms. With a strong focus on quality and innovation, Knauf India has always delivered products that exceed industry expectations. Known for its contributions to the building materials sector, including advanced drywall systems, gypsum ceilings, and plasterboards, Knauf continues to set the benchmark for excellence in construction solutions. As part of the Knauf Group, which operates in over 90 countries and runs more than 300 manufacturing plants globally, Knauf India is committed to both international and local quality standards.

Sumit Bidani, the CEO of Knauf India said: "Knauf India, is proud to be the first company in the market to achieve full compliance with the new ISI standards for plasterboards. This milestone is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to quality, safety and sustainability. We believe these standards will further enhance the trust our customers and partners place in us."

Manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, Knauf India's plasterboards now meet the IS 2095 (Part 1): 2023 standards. These standards ensure the products meet the stringent safety, fire-resistance and durability criteria, essential for modern-day construction demands.

Knauf India continues to ensure its products undergo rigorous BIS test and certification, giving customers and the concerned stakeholders peace of mind when it comes to safety and quality in construction business.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)