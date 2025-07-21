Knock The Builder is Transforming Indian Construction with Fully Virtual Project Management

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 21: In a country where building a home often involves months of stressful site visits, miscommunications, and endless back-and-forth on WhatsApp, one startup is reimagining the construction experience from the ground up. Knock The Builder, founded by Rizwan Shaikh, is a bold construction-tech platform that enables clients to monitor and manage their entire construction project -- virtually, from anywhere in the world.

"Why should a schoolteacher in Kanpur or a business owner in Dubai fly back to inspect tiles or check progress?" asks Rizwan. "In 2025, you should be able to walk through your home, approve materials, and monitor progress -- all from your screen."

Despite advances in architectural design, much of India's construction ecosystem still relies on outdated, paper-based processes. Clients often struggle to interpret technical drawings. Contractors work with inconsistent updates. Site issues remain undetected until costly delays or redesigns are necessary. The result? Frustration, budget overruns, and lost confidence.

Knock The Builder tackles this long-standing problem with a platform that combines Virtual Reality (VR) and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to provide a fully digital project experience. Before a single brick is laid, clients can take immersive walkthroughs of their homes or offices, preview material choices and lighting in real time, and raise concerns or approve changes -- all without stepping on-site. Every decision, update, and approval is logged and visible in one centralized, interactive dashboard.

More than a visual aid, Knock The Builder serves as a digital command center for construction. Clients receive real-time updates synced with the project's BIM data, AI-assisted alerts for potential delays or design risks, and detailed communication logs to stay in control from day one to handover. As Rizwan explains, "We've worked with clients in over nine cities -- and many of them didn't visit their sites even once until the final handover. They had more confidence through the virtual walkthrough than they would have had with ten physical visits."

What makes Knock The Builder even more unique is its commitment to enabling architects and contractors beyond big metros. The company is actively onboarding professionals from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and equipping them with the tools and training needed to present immersive walkthroughs, reduce costly revision cycles, and engage effectively with remote clients. This inclusive, grassroots approach makes the platform a rare example of cutting-edge technology serving India's broader construction community.

Looking ahead, Knock The Builder is already testing new capabilities such as augmented reality (AR) inspections, cloud-based construction dashboards for seamless collaboration, and AI-powered 3D design suggestions to enhance efficiency and precision. As India's real estate and interior sectors become more digitally inclined, the company is positioning itself as the default interface for smart, modern construction.

Ultimately, Knock The Builder represents a paradigm shift. It removes the need for clients to chase down contractors or spend weekends touring dusty sites. Instead, it offers a seamless, tech-driven construction experience where speed, quality, and transparency go hand in hand.

Because when you can walk through your dream home before it's built and control every step without ever being there -- construction becomes an empowering experience, not a gamble.

About Knock The Builder

Founder: Rizwan Shaikh

Founded: 2023

Headquarters: India

USP: End-to-end virtual construction management using VR and BIM

Website: www.knockthebuilder.com

Email: shaikh.rizwan53@gmail.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)