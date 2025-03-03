Knowledgeum Academy: Shaping Global Careers with IB Excellence in Bangalore

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 3: Knowledgeum Academy is among the top IB schools in Bangalore that offers the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) for 11th and 12th-grade students. The institute aims for excellence in every aspect, which is reflected in the extensive support, meaningful programmes and student success rate. If you are seeking an institute that will provide you with interminable support through the two critical years of high school that will determine your future, then Knowledgeum Academy should be your number one choice among the IB schools in Bangalore.

The Best IB School in Bangalore for Grade 11

11th grade is the decisive year for how you will fare in the 12th grade, and it is also the critical period when you will prepare for the various entrance tests. If you have high aspirations and great ambitions, then Knowledgeum Academy is the first step on your journey. The school's management and faculty are driven individuals who make concerted efforts to ensure that students reach the highest echelons in their academic pursuits. That is why, since its inception in 2021, the school has consistently posted top results, and the alumni are all pursuing courses in the top international colleges of the world.

The JAIN Group of Institutions

JAIN Group of Institutions (JGI) is the parent organisation under whose aegis the Knowledge Academy was instituted. JGI is a reputed name across Karnataka and India, renowned for its path breaking work in the field of IB education. They have pioneered innovative approaches to learning that draw from traditional and modern systems with a focus on academics and personality building and underpinnings of education technology and modern pedagogy. Through Knowledgeum Academy, JGI has expanded the scope of opportunities for students who aspire to international standards in learning.

IB Schooling at Knowledgeum Academy

A day in the life of a student at Knowledgeum Academy consists of starting with a healthy and nutritious breakfast that will energise them for the rigours of academics. Students then attend classes with peers in a smart classroom where teachers use digital aids to make the learning process interactive. These are followed up with group discussions and classes where case studies are discussed. The academics are interspersed with physical activities wherein students train in sports of their choice. Those with an artistic bent can engage in creative pursuits such as music, dance, and fine arts. The school has an exhaustive library that is accessible to students at all times, and where they head to at the end of school hours to research, learn and prepare their assessments and projects.

A conducive learning environment for a motivated student

Knowledgeum Academy believes that every student has the potential and it is their role to provide opportunity, guidance and support to help the student hone their skills and fulfil their aspirations.

The school has ample common areas and space for students to study and work individually and in groups. There are AV rooms, science laboratories and computer laboratories where students can continue working. The entire campus is WIFI enabled, so students can utilise the digital resources - academic and non-academic for their study and research.

Support beyond Academics

The college has classes on-campus for preparing for SAT, IELTS, and TOEFL. Academic counsellors guide students through choosing subjects and managing the stress of academics. The campus has career counsellors who help students plan for college education and guide them through the process of preparing entrance exams, preparing student applications and submitting them. The school provides incomparable support by inviting university representatives and noted personalities from different fields to talk to students and encourage them.

If you are prepared to work hard, explore your potential and explore your capabilities, then Knowledgeum Academy will ensure that you get to your goals.

The admissions for 11th grade are now open. Log in to the website and fill out the form.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)