Kora by NM Unveils Its New Wedding Campaign and TVC Featuring Rising Star Meezaan Jafri

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: Kora by NM, India's leading contemporary menswear label, unveils its latest Wedding Camapign in collaboration with rising star Meezaan Jafri, who fronts the campaign as the modern face of Indian celebration wear.

Titled "Crafted in Confidence", the campaign draws inspiration from Meezaan's sharp style, effortless energy, and grounded confidence qualities that perfectly mirror Kora's vision of the modern Indian groom. This collaboration represents the coming together of timeless craftsmanship and new-age charisma, redefining how today's men express individuality through fashion.

The collection offers a complete wedding wardrobe from pastel kurta sets for Haldi and Mehendi, to regal sherwanis and bandhgalas for the wedding, and sleek tuxedos and tailored jackets for cocktail and reception nights. Each piece reflects Kora's signature detailing, contemporary silhouettes, and a sophisticated color palette that flows seamlessly from soft neutrals to deep jewel tones.

"Meezaan embodies the spirit of the Kora man- confident, expressive, and deeply rooted in individuality. This collaboration captures the pulse of the new generation while staying true to our craftsmanship and design philosophy," says a Kora by NM spokesperson.

"Kora feels authentic and timeless. It represents everything I believe modern menswear should be elegant, confident, and real. This campaign is about breaking away from the expected and owning who you are," shares Meezaan Jafri.

The digital campaign, launching across Kora's Instagram, YouTube, and website, showcases a cinematic fusion of tradition and modernity celebrating the evolving identity of Indian menswear and the next generation of grooms.

TVC Link: www.youtu.be/pbzXrVfM4zE

Kora by NM is a contemporary Indian menswear label founded by designer duo Nilesh Mitesh, known for blending craftsmanship, culture, and individuality. With a presence across India, the UAE, and the UK, Kora continues to redefine celebration wear for the global Indian man.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)