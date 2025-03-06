KPMG in India and XLRI Delhi-NCR Team up to Launch the Executive Development Programme in Applied Business Finance

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6: KPMG in India and XLRI Leadership Education and Development (XLEAD) today announced that they are teaming up to jointly launch an Executive Development Programme in Applied Business Finance. The programme aims to equip finance professionals with the skills and knowledge crucial to succeed in various finance-related roles, thereby allowing them to stay ahead of the curve in this dynamic business environment.

For today's finance professionals, transitioning to a managerial role requires more than just technical expertise. This means they must possess requisite knowledge and consider the impact of financial considerations on any business decision they make, and this is where applied business finance comes in. The programme can help finance professionals make informed decisions and help them achieve better outcomes by applying fundamental financial concepts and tools in their day-to-day tasks.

This programme, a joint offering by XLEAD (XLRI Delhi-NCR) and KPMG in India, is driven by a shared vision to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical industry skills. By combining XLRI's academic excellence with KPMG in India's industry expertise, the programme aims to provide finance professionals with a broad and application-oriented learning experience.

As part of the alliance, KPMG in India and XLEAD (XLRI Delhi-NCR) will jointly design a curriculum that includes key subjects such as corporate finance, Ind AS, ESG, treasury, investor relations and IPO, financial planning, and many others. The programme aims to leverage the expertise of XLRI faculty and senior business leaders from KPMG in India, who are expected to bring practical, real-world insights to their teaching, apart from practical assignments and projects. Post completion of the course, learners will be jointly certified by KPMG in India and XLRI, adding significant value to their skillset and credentials as finance professionals.

"KPMG in India's alliance with XLEAD (XLRI Delhi-NCR) to introduce the Executive Development Programme in Applied Business Finance underscores our dedication to deliver and facilitate quality education and training," said Subhro Bhattacharya, Associate Partner - Human Capital Advisory Solutions (HCaS), KPMG in India. "Through this collaboration, we aim to help current and aspiring finance professionals, to not only build a solid foundation in business finance, but also learn the essential tools to effectively navigate the complexities of the modern financial landscape. We believe this initiative could pave the way for quality finance education and help foster a generation of leaders who are well-prepared to drive innovation and excellence in their organisations," added Bhattacharya.

"We are very excited to collaborate with KPMG in India to offer the Executive Development Programme in Applied Business Finance," said Vaibhav Lalwani, Assistant Professor in Finance, XLRI. "As one of India's premier business schools, XLRI has a long-standing tradition of excellence in education and leadership development. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to providing innovative, high-quality learning experiences. Designed for the modern finance professional, this programme blends XLRI's academic rigour with KPMG in India's industry expertise to empower participants with both foundational knowledge and advanced tools. We aim to nurture a new generation of leaders who can drive innovation, shape business strategy, and lead organisations to success in today's fast-paced and ever-changing environment."

Key Highlights of the programme:

-The programme's distinctive combination of academic rigour and practical industry insights differentiates it from similar programmes like this.

- It would offer insights on contemporary topics such as ESG and Fintech, equipping learners with the knowledge to tackle future industry challenges.

- Learners will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse array of peers and senior industry practitioners allowing them to forge meaningful professional connections.

- An opportunity to experience and participate in an intensive three-day immersion/ boot camp at the XLRI Delhi-NCR campus, facilitating networking opportunities to connect and collaborate with peers and KPMG in India and XLRI faculty. This immersive approach aims to enrich understanding through interactive sessions and hands-on activities.

