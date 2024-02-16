KredX Named 'Emerging Startup in SCM Software' Category at Tracxn's 2024 Awards

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 16: KredX, India's largest supply chain finance platform, has been recognised as one of the 'Emerging Startups of SCM Software' by Tracxn, in its prestigious Emerging Award Series. Acknowledged as a 'Soonicorn', KredX joins the ranks of leading fintech startups in the SCM Software arena. Tracxn Emerging Awards is an initiative by Tracxn, a global platform for tracking innovative companies, to recognise the top global organisations across sectors. This recognition affirms KredX's position as a rapidly growing disruptor in the fintech sector and highlights its commitment to creating financial and technological innovation for Indian businesses of all sizes.

KredX proudly stands as the singular fintech today which has a product suite with far-reaching impact across the entire supply chain finance ecosystem, both domestic and global. From empowering businesses of all sizes with working capital to bringing intelligent automation bolstered by cutting-edge AI technology, to large enterprises and thriving MSMEs. KredX does not just manage cash flow; it orchestrates the entire technological spectrum, addressing every facet of supply chain finance management. Our expertise spans the entire lifecycle of a business's finances, from pre-payment to payment and post-payment, encompassing end-to-end accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows and automation. With an additional layer of vendor management, supplier risk management, and an enhanced BI dashboard, empowering CFOs to access critical information on a single platform to make impactful decisions that influence the bottom line and treasury. Furthermore, the company's comprehensive offering includes financing solutions, both domestic and international, making it a holistic and one-stop destination for all financial needs.

This comprehensive approach sets KredX apart as a leader in the industry, with a holistic suite of financial solutions unmatched by any of its competitors, cementing its position as an industry trailblazer. With 8 years of experience, transaction volumes exceeding USD 10 billion, and over 300 corporates serviced, KredX is India's end-to-end financial solutions provider of choice.

Madhusmita Panda, Chief Marketing Officer at KredX said, "We are deeply honoured to receive this recognition as 'Emerging Startups of SCM Software' from Tracxn. This serves as a testament to the dedication and hard work of the entire KredX team. It reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation in the supply chain finance landscape and underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing transformative solutions to our clients. This accolade fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries, revolutionizing the industry, and empowering businesses across the globe."

Founded in 2015 in Bangalore by Manish Kumar and Anurag Jain, KredX is India's largest supply chain finance platform accelerating finance through the use of cutting-edge technology and data. The company offers a host of customizable solutions ranging from enterprise finance and cash flow management solutions to working capital and channel financing solutions for businesses, large and small, operating within the supply chain ecosystem while offering unique alternative debt investment solutions to investors worldwide. Through the use of reliable technology to accelerate customer growth, the company aims to become the world's fastest operating system for supply chain finance.

For more information, please visit www.kredx.com.

