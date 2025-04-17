Kuche7 at India Design 2025: A Fusion of Heritage and Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 17: In a world that is constantly evolving, Kuche7 is redefining what luxury in home design truly means. At India Design 2025, the brand showcased its ability to bring innovation to heritage, creating products that are as durable as they are elegant.

One of the highlights of the event was the stainless steel classical kitchen. By incorporating traditional design elements into stainless steel construction, Kuche7 has created a kitchen that is both beautiful and built to last. It's a nod to heritage while embracing the strength of modern materials.

Another showstopper was the curved kitchen, featuring a bean-shaped island in an exquisite rose gold finish. Its seamless design wasn't just about luxury--it also offered a more intuitive and efficient workflow. Adding to the charm was a lighting collaboration with ORI, where a delicate folded-metal pendant light hung above the island, creating a warm and sophisticated ambience.

Kuche7 also expanded beyond kitchens, unveiling a gold stainless steel wardrobe. With its resistance to moisture, pests, and daily wear, this wardrobe redefines durability in luxury living. It's a statement piece in any room, offering a long-term alternative to traditional materials.

But Kuche7's presence at ID 2025 wasn't just about introducing new designs--it was a vision for the future. By focusing on sustainable luxury, the brand is setting new standards in home design. Their innovations aren't just about style; they are about creating spaces that endure.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)