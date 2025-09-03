Kühl MERIDIAN M1 Revolutionizes Ceiling Fan Technology with Style and Efficiency

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: KENT RO Systems Ltd., the trusted name behind India's leading water purifiers, has now stepped into the world of smart cooling with its newest innovation - the MERIDIAN M1. This premium ceiling fan combines advanced technology with elegant design, making it the perfect addition to any modern home. With its energy-efficient BLDC motor technology and 5-star rating, the MERIDIAN M1 saves up to 65% on electricity while operating at a mere 30W.

The MERIDIAN M1 boasts an impressive 1200mm sweep and three aerodynamic ABS blades, delivering powerful airflow to keep homes cool and comfortable. Its sleek and stylish design enhances any interior, while its premium features such as a framed downlight, remote control operation, and reverse mode for circulating warm air during winter make it a standout in the market.

"With the MERIDIAN M1, we've created a ceiling fan that not only looks stunning but also delivers impressive performance and energy savings. Our innovative BLDC technology and premium features make it a standout in the market. We're thrilled to bring this revolutionary product to our customers and transform the way they experience comfort and sustainability, said Dr. Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO

The MERIDIAN M1's BLDC technology ensures low noise operation, making it ideal for homes, offices, and other quiet spaces. Its high airflow and 285 RPM speed ensure that homes stay cool and comfortable, even during the hottest summer months. The fan's reverse mode allows for warm air circulation during winter, making it a versatile and practical solution for year-round comfort.

Key Features of the Kühl MERIDIAN M1:

- Energy-efficient BLDC motor technology

- 5-star rating with up to 65% energy savings

- 1200mm sweep and three aerodynamic ABS blades

- Framed downlight for added ambiance

- Remote control operation for convenience

- Reverse mode for warm air circulation during winter

- Low noise operation

- High airflow and 285 RPM speed

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)